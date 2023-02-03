Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle That Keeps Her from Giving Her Kids 'All They Want'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is opening up about what it's like being a mom with multiple sclerosis.

The Sopranos star, 41, appeared on Thursday's episode of the podcast Bathroom Chronicles, during which the actress talked about her then-upcoming journey to India to live in an ashram for a week and the spiritual intentions behind it.

"I can't give up. I don't want to give up on life. I have beautiful children. I have my own dreams and aspirations," said the Big Sky actress, who revealed to PEOPLE in 2016 that she was first diagnosed with MS at the age of 20.

"I think it would be really cool for my kids to witness miraculous healing too, how they could take that throughout their life. I have like my vision that I always hold on to that I try to see when I meditate or anything, and it's always just me running with them."

"It's me just running in front of them in their joy and their happiness because they talk about it all the time. It's all they want," she said, getting emotional.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie-Lynn Sigler/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram

Sigler shares her sons Jack Adam, 5, and Beau Kyle, 9, with husband Cutter Dykstra.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the Me Becoming Mom podcast in Jan. 2022, Sigler said her fears about parenting with MS came up as the "pregnancy progressed" and the "reality of what was to come started to settle in."

"I started to envision all the things of motherhood of running down the beach with my child or at the park," she told host Zoë Ruderman. "And I started to have all these fears of, what if he runs away and I can't catch him? What if he needs something and I can't physically be fast enough to help him?"

Jamie Lynn Sigler/Instagram.

"Just the idea that I couldn't be the one to protect my child in certain situations and just feeling like I couldn't be his everything was heartbreaking," she continued.

The actress said talking to her doctor about becoming pregnant with MS was "one of the positive conversations" she had when diagnosed.

"You can absolutely carry and you can absolutely have a very healthy pregnancy, healthy delivery," she recalled being told. "And in fact, a lot of people feel better during pregnancy. And during my first pregnancy, that was the case."

"Fortunately for me, I got pregnant very quickly and then during my first pregnancy, I was taking longer walks than I had in years. I was up and down our street," she added. "We lived in the hills in Los Angeles. It was a glorious time."