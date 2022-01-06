Jamie-Lynn Sigler on Her First Pregnancy with Multiple Sclerosis: 'It Was a Glorious Time'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler recalls her pregnancy with her first son Beau, during which she was "taking longer walks than I had in years"

Jamie Lynn-Sigler is looking back on her first pregnancy after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Sopranos star, 40, opens up in a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom about her pregnancy with her first son Beau Kyle, now 8, and explains why it was a "glorious time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sigler, who shares her sons Beau and Jack Adam, 3, with husband Cutter Dykstra, says talking to her doctor about becoming pregnant with MS was "one of the positive conversations" she had when diagnosed.

"You can absolutely carry and you can absolutely have a very healthy pregnancy, healthy delivery," she recalls being told. "And in fact, a lot of people feel better during pregnancy. And during my first pregnancy, that was the case."

"Fortunately for me, I got pregnant very quickly and then during my first pregnancy, I was taking longer walks than I had in years. I was up and down our street," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "We lived in the hills in Los Angeles. It was a glorious time."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"It was also a time where because I was still hiding the fact that I had MS and I had some gait issues, a little bit of a limp," she continues. "All of the sudden, people weren't questioning what was wrong with my walking because I was waddling 'cause I was pregnant."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sigler reveals how her son Beau impacted her decision to speak out about her diagnosis when he was 2½ years old.

"When Beau was about 2½ years old, Cutter and I were actually going to be getting married finally. He was getting to an age where he was very aware of my limitations. He didn't necessarily know I had something called MS, but he knew that there were things that I could and couldn't do," explains Sigler, who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old.

"Here I am as his mom trying to tell him that you can do anything you ever want and what makes you unique is special and you should never be ashamed of anything. I also felt so comfortable and settled with my family and my support system that I was confident enough to kind of allow myself to be fully who I am," Sigler said of her choice to reveal her diagnosis.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler - Beau Credit: Jamie-Lynn Sigler/Instagram

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.