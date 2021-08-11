Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Odette Annable on Having Mom Friends: 'We Were Built to Support Each Other'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Odette Annable tell Parents Latina about "crash-blending" their respective families and helping each other parent their individual kids

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Odette Annable know it takes a village — an admittedly "messy" yet "beautiful" one.

The actresses brought their families close together after they both moved to Austin, Texas, and in a new cover story for Parents Latina's August/September 2021 issue, they tell the magazine all about supporting each other and embracing motherhood one day at a time.

"We had a crash-blending of our families and created this beautiful, messy, amazing village right away," says Sigler, 40, who shares sons Beau, 7, and Jack, 3, with husband Cutter Dykstra.

"It's part of our culture," Annable says of their shared Cuban heritage. "I grew up surrounded by cousins and aunts, and I love having people around. I'm just so grateful Jamie moved here, because now we get to do life together."

Annable, who shares 5-year-old daughter Charlie Mae with husband Dave Annable, explains that "your partner is there for some things, your mom friends are there for basically everything else."

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Odette Annable on friendship as fellow mothers Credit: Jana Cantua for PARENTS LATINA

Adds Sopranos alum Sigler, "I honestly don't know where I'd be without my mom friends. Odie in particular. She's somebody who I can be super honest with, and she'll always tell me if I'm being completely ridiculous."

"Jamie was the first mom who never put a façade on parenthood with me," says Walker actress Annable. "I knew if I were ever to have a hard time, it was okay, because Jamie paved that way for me. She made me feel like it was okay to make mistakes. It was okay to struggle with breastfeeding. It was okay to give formula. She'd always tell me, 'Parenting is messy, but you find beauty in that mess.' "

Sigler says, "We never hide our struggles from each other, and whenever I'm around Odie, I feel completely safe and never judged. She's seen it all."

Annable says that their husbands "connected in the same way we did" and their children all "love one another like siblings."