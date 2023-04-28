Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates 'Film Daughter' Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy: 'What a Mama She Will Be'

Jamie Lee Curtis shared well-wishes for her Freaky Friday costar on Instagram Thursday

Angela Andaloro
Published on April 28, 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis, Aliana Lohan and Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Lindsay Lohan/instagram

Jamie Lee Curtis can't wait to see what her Freaky Friday costar is going to be like as a mom.

The Oscar winner, 64, reposted Lindsay Lohan's baby shower photos on Instagram Thursday celebrating the 36-year-old's next chapter as a mom.

"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her," Curtis captioned the shots, adding, "What a mama she will be."

The Parent Trap star glowed at the gathering, posing with sister Aliana Lohan, mom Dina Lohan, and an assortment of family and friends in the photos she shared.

"Good times ☺️🤰So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life! ❤️😊," she captioned the set of pictures.

Lindsay announced her exciting pregnancy news in March.

At the time, the Mean Girls star shared a photo of a white onesie that read "Coming Soon," as she captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," while also tagging husband Bader Shammas.

https://www.instagram.com/lindsaylohan/. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
Lindsay Lohan. Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that Lindsay married the financier in early July 2022, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in November 2021. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption at the time.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Lindsay is due this summer.

