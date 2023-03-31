Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility: 'Love Is Love'

Jamie Lee Curtis marked the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 with a post about her daughter Ruby

Published on March 31, 2023 04:04 PM
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis (R) and daughter Ruby Guest. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is taking a moment to recognize daughter Ruby on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The day commemorates the lives and experiences of transgender people while raising awareness of the violence and discrimination the transgender community faces. The Everything, Everywhere All at Once actress posted a photo on Instagram Friday of herself and her 27-year-old daughter sharing a laugh as they joke around.

"Love is love. A mother's love knows no judgment," the Oscar winner, 64, wrote. "As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas."

Curtis concluded, "On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday."

Ruby, who tied the knot with her partner Kynthia in May 2022, came out as trans to Curtis and her dad, Curtis' husband Christopher Guest, in 2020. In addition to Ruby, the couple also shares daughter Annie, 36.

"It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told PEOPLE in an October 2021 interview alongside her mother. "It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and daughters Ruby Guest (left) and Annie Guest. Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

When Ruby first tried to tell her parents she was trans, she found herself unable to in person and texted Curtis after a visit to the family's Los Angeles home in 2020.

"I called her immediately. Needless to say there were some tears involved," Curtis told PEOPLE.

The True Lies actress officiated her daughter's wedding, has often spoken out in support of Ruby and condemned transphobia in October 2022.

