Christian Singer with Tourette Syndrome, Jamie Grace, Welcomes Daughter Isabella Brave Harper

It’s a girl for Jamie Grace!

The Christian singer, 27, and husband Aaron Collins are the proud new parents of a daughter named Isabella Brave Harper Collins, who made her arrival at 9:27 p.m. on June 7, the happy parents confirmed on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 20.5 inches at birth.

“With two middle names like her Southern mama and deep brown eyes like her charming dad, she is oh so loved more than she will ever know,” her mom wrote on Instagram.

“Aaron and i can’t wait to share stories of how she’s already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. Psalm 127:3,” she continued. “We love you, @isabellathebrave. Welcome to a home full of love, laughter, fun, travel, singing, dancing and possibly too many musical references on a daily basis. I think you’re gonna like it here. @theaaroncollins.”

Aaron Collins and Jamie Grace Liz Franco Photography

This is the first child for Collins and Grace, the latter of whom was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 11. The couple tied the knot in April 2018 at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, surrounded by 1,500 friends, family and fans.

The Grammy-nominated singer and her husband, 24, revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 six months after their wedding, announcing the exciting news on her YouTube channel, alongside her sister Morgan — who was due with her first child around the same time as Grace!

Jamie Grace/Instagram

“My husband and I went to share our baby-on-the-way news with my sister and her husband and they surprised us with some big news of their own!” Grace wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that featured the moms-to-be indulging in ice cream and pickles while the guys held up their ultrasound photos.

“We would have never expected or planned to be pregnant at the same time but we’re so grateful to be on this journey together,” she added.

Jamie Grace's pregnancy announcement Jamie Grace/Instagram

Ahead of her “storyteller-inspired” baby shower in April, Grace took to Instagram to get advice on a family car that would fit all their daughter’s necessities but wasn’t too big.

“Families with family cars! We are open to suggestions — what do you love?!‬ ‪We (me + @theaaroncollins 💙) want something with the small SUV vibe that can fit a million groceries, a guitar and stroller in the trunk that’s also really safe for the baby (due in June!),” she captioned a March 19 snapshot of the couple.

The “bonuses” she was looking for in a new ride? A third row of seats, plus a backup camera, “because I’ve never had one and they calm my nerves lol‬.”