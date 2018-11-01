Jamie Grace is pregnant!

The Grammy-nominated Christian singer and husband Aaron Collins are expecting their first child together six months after they married following a five-month courtship.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Grace, 26, announced the exciting news on her YouTube channel, alongside her sister Morgan — who’s due in June, the same month as Grace!

“What’s up, guys? This is Jamie Grace and this is my sister,” said the star, pointing to Morgan, who said her own name before they recited in unison, “And a few weeks ago, I told my sister that I’m pregnant!”

Both women then recalled learning they are pregnant and telling their husbands, then the emotional moment when they found out each other are expecting.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Aaron Collins and Jamie Grace Liz Franco Photography

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kat 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Collins and Grace, who was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 11, tied the knot in April at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia, surrounded by 1,500 friends, family and fans.

“My husband and I went to share our baby-on-the-way news with my sister and her husband and they surprised us with some big news of their own!” Grace wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo that featured the moms-to-be indulging in ice cream and pickles while the guys held up their ultrasound photos.

“We would have never expected or planned to be pregnant at the same time but we’re so grateful to be on this journey together.”

“Some may wonder if it’s too soon for my husband and I to have kids (7 months married 💙) or even too soon to announce it, but what seems like a surprise to some is God’s perfect timing for us and never a surprise to Him ✝️,” she added. “All four of us, and our crazy-excited extended families, are honored to celebrate these sweet, small lives (both due in June!!) and thank you in advance for your prayers with us as we celebrate them!! 👶🏽👶🏼”

RELATED VIDEO: Christian Singer with Tourette Syndrome, Jamie Grace, Marries Fiancé After a Five-Month Courtship



Collins couldn’t help expressing his excitement, too, re-posting the same image as his wife and writing, “Yo!!! This is crazy!!! 🤪 I’m about to be a DADDY👨‍👩‍👧👪 and get a niece or nephew at the same time!!!”

“Never would’ve thought that My bride @jamiegraceh and I would be pregnant 🤰🏽 at the same time as my @morganharpernichols and @patrickwnichols !!!” continued the proud dad-to-be. “I stinking love my [sister]-in-law and my brother-in-law and I’m so excited we get to experience our first pregnancy together!”