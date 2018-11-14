Jamie Foxx Reveals His 10-Year-Old Daughter Plays Football: 'She's the Only Girl in the League'

Jamie Foxx is a proud dad!

During Tuesday’s appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Foxx, 50, revealed his youngest daughter Annalise plays football.

“She’s killing it,” Foxx said with pride to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“She’s playing football with all the boys. She’s playing flag football and she’s the only girl in the league,” the Robin Hood actor continued.

Foxx then went on to say that Annalise, 10, not only plays on the team, but she’s the star. “She’s had three touchdowns this year. She’s about to have a championship.”

As for Annalise’s love for the sport, Foxx explained it runs in the family.

“We have a very competitive house. My pops was a coach, her cousins they all play. So, at the house we are constantly playing. We don’t mention girl or boy, we just get after it,” Foxx said.

“When she got on the football field, at first they didn’t want to throw it to her. But I said ‘Annalise when you’re out, do like this,’ ” Foxx said waving his hands. “She waved her hands and they threw it to her, and she hit for like a 60 yarder. It was crazy.”

Foxx also revealed he too played football before his days in Hollywood.

Jamie Foxx with his daughters Corrine and Annalise Kevin Winter/Getty

In addition to gushing over his daughter, Foxx, who is also parent to daughter Corinne, 24, revealed how the series of massive fires in Southern California have affected his family.

“It’s really real. People are losing everything, so send your prayers if you can,” he told Ripa and Seacrest. “Just to make you understand, there’s that ridge of Malibu over here and Thousand Oaks on this side, so imagine them fighting the fire over here. The wind changes and it goes there, so they’re fighting on so many different levels.”

Foxx also addressed the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, where least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill. “I have to say this, too. Thousand Oaks is also in my community. Please send your prayers for them, as well. It’s been a tough time,” the father of two said during the appearance.

“It’s been a weird year. It’s been a year of people drawing lines in the sand and sort of bickering back and forth,” he said. “Every time I go out I’m gonna I say, ‘Look for the good in people. Look for all of the good in people.’ All the time we are constantly looking for the bad in people. It’s time to look for the good in people.”