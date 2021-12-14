Jamie Foxx is dad to daughters Corrine Foxx, 27, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Anelise Bishop, 12, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis

Jamie Foxx Says He 'Can't Count' All the Insults His Kids Throw at Him: 'Why's Your Head So Big?'

Jamie Foxx's daughters know how to roast their dad.

The actor, 54, appears on a new installment of Ellen Digital's Dad Confessions web series, during which the Soul star jokingly admits that he "can't count" the number of insults his children throw his way.

Foxx has two daughters: Corrine Foxx, 27, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Anelise Bishop, 12, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis.

Asked to share the meanest thing his kids have ever said him, Foxx replies with a chuckle, "Oh I can't count it."

"You're not as cool as you think you are dad. Dad, is that your feet stinking like that? Dad, why's your head so big?" says Foxx, recalling the insults from his daughters. "What's this black stuff on the pillowcase, are you not telling us something about your hair?"

Elsewhere in the clip, Foxx shares his greatest achievement with his kids.

"They can come tell me anything and we can talk about anything. I know that sounds simplistic but that's everything in the world," he says.

As for his favorite thing about being a parent, the actor says he simply loves hearing his daughters call him "dad."

"Watching them light up when you come into a room," he adds. "Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through. Just having that little bit of dad anxiety everyday, of hoping your kids are okay."

The actor's daughter Corrine previously spoke about the close bond she shares with her father during an interview on CBS This Morning: Saturday earlier this year.