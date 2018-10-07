Jamie Dornan and Wife Amelia Are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order!

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner are expecting their third child together, the actor’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

While the Fifty Shades Freed star, 36, has yet to publicly speak about his upcoming bundle of joy or the baby’s sex, a profile about the actor published in U.K. publication The Sunday Times on Sunday confirmed that the couple is expecting another baby.

Dornan and his wife are already parents to two daughters: Elva, 2½, and Dulcie, who will celebrate her fifth birthday in November.

In his interview with The Sunday Times, Dornan spoke glowingly about one of the best roles he’s ever taken on his life: fatherhood.

“Being a dad is the best,” he remarked. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

He went on to share that he and Warner, who have been married since 2013, have only had one fight.

“We get frustrated at times, usually when traveling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing,” he said. “We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us — plates are expensive.”

Earlier this month, the notoriously private actor also opened up a bit about how his eldest daughter will be celebrating her upcoming fifth birthday.

“Two years in a row, we’ve done Winnie the Pooh-themed [parties],” Dornan said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, before admitting he was “quite sad” that they’d be embracing a different theme this year.

On cue, a selfie of the Irish actor in full Tigger costume appeared on the screen behind the pair, showing an unmistakable party tent in the background as Dornan made a face for the camera.

“I’m drunk in that picture. That’s not early on, that’s after the kids [had left],” he admitted with a laugh. “There’s always lots of other Tiggers there — invariably, a lot of the other little kids are Tiggers — but I’m the biggest Tigger.”