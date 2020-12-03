Jamie Dornan Talks Quarantining with His 3 Daughters: It’s 'Been the Agony and the Ecstasy’

Jamie Dornan has experienced the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to being a dad amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been all encompassing, it's kind of been the agony and the ecstasy in the same period of time," said Dornan.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star went on to tell Fallon, 46, that quarantine has given him and his wife "some of the most challenging days" they've ever had as parents — but also some of their "most fun" days together as a family.

"Kids are amazing, 'cause they truly live in the moment," he explained. "So they're not concerned about what's happening and why the world is the way it is at this age. You know, they're just, 'this is what we have now let's have fun.' So that's a great thing to be around."

Back in May, Dornan revealed he was keeping busy in quarantine by playing dress-up with his three girls.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet," the Robin Hood star wrote at the time alongside a snap of himself wearing a red dress, bright blue wig with pigtails and shiny snake-print heels.

Ahead of his daughter Amelia's birth last year, Dornan opened up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about whether or not he and his wife planned to have any more children.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” he joked. “But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. Maybe we’ll just — if my wife’s willing — do it until we can’t do it anymore."

“It’s all up to her. I do the fun bit,” he quipped.

Dornan has previously gushed over fatherhood, telling The Sunday Times in 2018 that being a dad “is the best.”