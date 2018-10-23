Jamie Dornan Says the Number of Kids He and His Pregnant Wife Have Is 'All Up to Her'

Jamie Dornan will soon be a father of three, but he might not be stopping there.

The star of the upcoming films A Private War and Robin Hood paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, where he opened up to the host about his third child on the way and his dedication to leave their family size up to his wife Amelia.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” joked the 36-year-old star, who is dad to daughters Elva, 2½, and Dulcie, 5 next month.

“But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids,” he added. “Maybe we’ll just — if my wife’s willing — do it until we can’t do it anymore.”

“It’s all up to her. I do the fun bit,” Dornan quipped.

Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The Irish actor revealed that unlike when his daughters were born, he plans to take a break from work to spend a little more time at home right after baby No. 3 arrives.

“I think for this one, I’m going to have a lot more control over [my schedule]. [With] the first two [kids], I was sort of at the mercy of Fifty Shades‘ schedule,” Dornan recalled.

“The first one we had in Canada, and I started filming three days after she was born,” he said. “The second one we had in London, and I flew to Canada 10 days later and started filming the second.”

Jamie Dornan ABC

Dornan — whose own father is an OBGYN and mother was a nurse — is two for two on being by his wife’s side for his kids’ arrivals, though. “I’ve never missed a birth — I couldn’t live with myself if I missed the birth,” he said.

“But this time, I’m trying to take proper time off for a few months after, as well,” added the star, joking that folks involved in film production “couldn’t care less” about paternity leave.

“You know who else couldn’t care less? The baby couldn’t care less,” said Jimmy Kimmel. “The baby’s like, ‘I’m coming whenever.’ “