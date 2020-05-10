Jamie Dornan joked that playing dress-up with his girls "took a turn"

Jamie Dornan Hilariously Lets His Daughters Dress Him Up in Blue Wig and Heels: 'Meet Jenny'

Jamie Dornan was 50 shades of whimsy during playtime with his kids.

On Sunday, the actor shared a hilarious photo of himself playing dress-up with his three daughters Dulcie, 6, Elva, 4, and 1-year-old Amelia, all of whom he shares with wife Amelia Warner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn. Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet," Dornan, 38, wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself wearing a red dress, bright blue wig with pigtails and shiny snake-print heels.

In the photo, the Robin Hood star appears to be standing in the children's playroom with toys on the floor and the walls decked out in his daughters' adorable artwork.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner

Dornan's pal Armie Hammer poked fun at his fellow actor in the comments section, writing, "'Dressing up with my daughters' = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce bitch."

"😂Millie has big feet!" Dornan responded, claiming he and his wife Amelia share similar shoe sizes.

Hunger Games star Sam Claflin also commented on the post, telling Dornan that it "Made my Sunday."

"I expect the same from you next Sunday," Dornan replied.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley in Love Triangle with Jamie Dornan & Sebastian Stan in Endings, BeginningsTrailer

Ahead of his daughter Amelia's birth, Dornan opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about whether or not he and his wife would have any more children.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” he joked at the time. “But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. Maybe we’ll just — if my wife’s willing — do it until we can’t do it anymore.”

“It’s all up to her. I do the fun bit,” Dornan quipped.