Jamie Dornan's Kids Hilariously Ask Him to Stop Singing 'White Christmas': 'Shush, Daddy!'

"My dad is the same," commented Eve Hewson, Bono's daughter. "He's 'slightly' better voice though," joked the actor in his reply

Jamie Dornan can certainly carry a tune — well, he thinks so! His kids seem to have a different opinion.

On Thursday, the Irish actor shared a black-and-white clip of himself singing "White Christmas" on Christmas Eve, in a crooning voice that surely would make Bing Crosby proud. But in the background, his children — presumably his older two girls, Elva, 4½, and Dulcie, 7 — can be heard hilariously shouting "Shush, daddy!" over and over again, begging Dornan, 38, to quiet down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kids absolutely Loving it," the Fifty Shades of Grey star wrote in his caption.

"Do 'Imagine, they'll love that," commented fellow actor Conor MacNeill. "You watch yer back son," replied Dornan.

"My dad is the same," wrote Eve Hewson, Bono's daughter. "He's 'slightly' better voice though," joked the actor in his reply.

"Rave reviews!" commented Dan Levy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dornan and wife Amelia Warner share three daughters: Dulcie, Elva and their little sister, whose birth Warner, 38, confirmed in April 2019.

In October 2018, Dornan opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about his third child on the way at the time and his dedication to leave their family size up to his wife.

"Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this," joked the star. "But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. [So] maybe we'll just — if my wife's willing — do it until we can't do it anymore."

"It's all up to her. I do the fun bit," Dornan quipped.

RELATED VIDEO: Fifty Shades Darker Star Jamie Dornan Says He Can Sing "Every Line" from Frozen

"It's been all-encompassing — it's kind of been the agony and the ecstasy in the same period of time," said Dornan.

He went on to tell Jimmy Fallon that quarantine has given him and his wife "some of the most challenging days" they've ever had as parents — but also some of their "most fun" days together as a family.