Jamie Dornan Recalls Being 'Drunk' After Daughter's Birthday Party — While Dressed as Tigger!

The wonderful thing about Tigger? They make Jamie Dornan one fun-loving dad.

In a Wednesday chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show, the notoriously private Fifty Shades Freed star opened up a little about his life at home with wife Amelia Warner and their two daughters: Elva, 2½, and Dulcie, who will celebrate her fifth birthday in November.

“Two years in a row, we’ve done Winnie the Pooh-themed [parties],” said Dornan, 36, admitting he was “quite sad” that they’d be embracing a different theme this year.

On cue, a selfie of the Irish actor in full Tigger costume appeared on the screen behind the pair, showing an unmistakable party tent in the background as Dornan makes a face for the camera.

“I’m drunk in that picture. That’s not early on, that’s after the kids [had left],” he admitted with a laugh. “There’s always lots of other Tiggers there — invariably, a lot of the other little kids are Tiggers — but I’m the biggest Tigger.”

Jamie Dornan and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Tigger is a thing of the past, though. As Dornan explained of his older daughter’s fantasy for her fifth birthday fête, “This year, we’re doing disco.”

“Does she like disco, a 5-year-old?” DeGeneres, 60, inquired skeptically.

“I don’t know where she got it but somehow in our house, [she found] one of those disco [balls],” he replied. “She’s very taken by it. So now she’s into disco.”

Jamie Dornan Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DeGeneres couldn’t help poking a little fun at Dornan’s sex appeal that blew up after his turn as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades series, joking, “When you go to play dates, do you find that the moms show up a lot?”

“I think the moms show up a lot at those things anyway,” the star responded humbly, shifting in his seat.

“Yeah, but more so, if you’re there,” the host ribbed him as the audience cracked up.