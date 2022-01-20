Jamie Dornan's Daughters are 'Obsessed' with Dad's Song and Dance Number from Barb and Star

The Belfast star opens up about his daughters' love for "Edgar's Prayer" in the 2021 comedy and his hope for a sequel

Although the majority of the TV and movie-watching at Jamie Dornan's home is dedicated to kid-friendly titles, there is one surprising standout on his three daughters' most-watched list: a scene from his 2021 comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, in which he sings to a seagull and frolics on a beach.

"They've watched Barb and Star. When I say they watch it, I mean they mostly just watch my song," Dornan, 39, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. He shares daughters Dulcie, 8, Elva, 5, and Alberta, 2, with his wife of nearly nine years, film composer Amelia Warner.

"That's what they're obsessed with. Even the 2-year-old's obsessed with that and wants to watch that all the time. So that's on our most watched YouTube playlist, probably," he adds.

The actor, currently receiving acclaim for his performance in the drama Belfast, says his daughters have only recently started to appreciate Dad's job, sparked by Dornan's brief voice acting role in Trolls World Tour.

"Their obsession [with Trolls] was so real that I pleaded with Universal to let me be in Trolls World Tour, which I did a small part in," he says. "So that was very exciting for the kids to have Daddy in that. And just recently I walked in on our 5-year-old trying to explain that to our 2-year-old. She had sort of paused Trolls World Tour at the point when my character would come in."

"And she was trying to explain to the 2-year-old that who she was about to see and hear was actually Daddy," Dornan explains. "But the 2 year old, her mind wasn't really ready for that sort of information. It was too high concept for her. And then I sat with them whilst my part was on and was like going, 'That's Daddy!' And she just wasn't getting it. So there's work to be done there," he jokes.

jamie dornan, amelia warner Credit: Amelia Warner/Instagram

Speaking of the fan and daughter-loved Barb and Star, Dornan says working on the film opposite Kristin Wiig and Annie Mumolo was a career highlight and forged real friendships.



"It was such a tight group we had on that, we all just made each other laugh so much," he says. "That is one of my most active text groups with all the gang from Barb and Star. And I love that. I love what this job gives you and how you have a little family from each job you do. I've been lucky like that. I've always got on brilliantly with people I've worked with and you keep those relationships going on for a long time after."

He adds: "With Barb and Star, we're a very tight family. And I'm going to be trying to convince them to do a sequel pretty heavily."

Dornan now looks forward to when his daughters are old enough to watch his latest critically-acclaimed performance in Belfast.



"That's where I'm from. It's so personal for so many different reasons to me and would be to my family," he says of the semi-autobiographical drama written and directed by fellow Northern Irishman Kenneth Branagh. "I think for my kids too, this understanding of that movie because Daddy's been talking about it for a very long time and Daddy's always going off to his office to do press for this movie. And they're like, 'Why do people want to talk about this movie more than anything else you've done?' They were very aware and I think that because our lead is a 9-year-old boy. That's really exciting to them because when I was filming, he would make these videos, and I'd show them to my girls and stuff so they have a connection to that. And because of the praise it's getting, it's a good one to be showing the kids at some stage. I'll look forward to that day."

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is now streaming, Belfast is playing in select theaters and available to stream; information here.