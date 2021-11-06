Jamie Chung Shares First Photo of Both of Her Newborn Twins Meeting Their Grandparents

Jamie Chung is giving the world a glimpse at her newborn twins.

The Lovecraft Country actress, 38, posted a photo of her babies on Instagram Saturday weeks after sharing that she and her husband Bryan Greenberg became first-time parents.

In the photo, both babies are lying on a large pillow on top of a couch. Three people stand by them, with one pointing and smiling down at the twins.

"It's been really sweet to have both sets of grandparents meet the babies this week," Chung wrote in the caption.

Chung's latest post comes after she first shared a peek at her babies with a photo of one of the newborns, which she posted Oct. 27. She captioned the picture, "x 2." Chung and Greenberg, 43, first shared the exciting news that they had welcomed twins Oct. 24.

Greenberg posted a video of himself cuddling the twins on his chest with the caption, "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻."

The couple had kept the baby news under wraps prior to Greenberg's post, but Chung did share the experience of freezing her eggs with her Instagram followers in 2019.

At the time, she wrote, "Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones." Chung posted a photo of herself holding an instruction sheet titled "EMBRYO CREATION" in front of her face.

TAO, Beauty + Essex, Avenue + Luchini LA Grand Opening - Day 1 Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Chung and Greenberg tied the knot in 2015 and have been married for six years. The couple celebrated their recent wedding anniversary in October. Chung marked the occasion with a goofy Instagram photo of herself and her husband making out on a boat.

"Here's to 6 years in the bag with a lifetime to go. Marriage is a f—— rollercoaster but I'm down for the ride," she wrote.

Chung told PEOPLE in 2016 that she and her husband are a great match because they "get each other" well.