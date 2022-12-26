Jamie Chung Shares Christmas Photos of Her Twins, Teases 'What Did I Get the Boys?'

Chung and Greenberg welcomed twin boys in October of last year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 26, 2022 07:55 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cml_VgwLKoM/ jamiejchung's profile picture jamiejchung Verified Merry Christmas from our chunky reindeers to yours!! What did I get the boys for Christmas? Edited · 1d
Photo: Jamie Chung/Instagram

Jamie Chung gave her twins quite the gift for their second Christmas.

The Dexter: New Blood actress, 39, shared some photos and a video to Instagram of her adorable 1-year-olds who were dressed in Rudolph onesies — celebrating the holiday by their tiny Christmas tree.

In the first photo, Chung hugs one twin to her chest while she looks at the other sitting by the tree. A stuffed sloth and wrapped presents can be seen in the background. In another photo, she crouches down to her twins and gazes at them as they look out the windows.

A final candid shot shows one of her twins, with his reindeer hoodie up, crawling to the other. Chung made sure that her children's faces weren't fully visible in the pictures, something she's done with other photos posted on social media.

"Merry Christmas from our chunky reindeers to yours!! What did I get the boys for Christmas?" Chung teased.

In a second follow-up post uploaded hours later, she finally revealed what she gave them as a gift.

"They got a banana for Christmas, since they got so many noise-making toys for Hanukkah. And let me tell you. This banana was a hit!" she wrote on the video, which shows the twins climbing up on a play set, with one of them holding a banana.

"🍌 🎁 A peel good gift," Chung joked in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE in October about her partnership with Shipt as a Halloween Hosting specialist, Chung says she's looking forward to more "family meals" — another area of her life Shipt has simplified — especially as her boys start exploring solids.

"Their pediatrician told us to let them try everything you're eating, so every meal that I have ordered or cooked at home, I was able to see their reaction to trying it," she shares. "It's fun to see how one son is really weird about textures and the other one is just a garbage disposal."

"I'm looking forward to all of it."

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg
Jamie Chung Instagram

In June, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her hectic acting career.

"It's hard. It requires all hands on deck," said Chung, while promoting her partnership with Duracell to launch its #PowerSafely campaign. "With twins especially, you need at least three adults for it to be doable. For you to do all of your work stuff."

She continued, "If I'm giving myself an audition or taking a meeting, it's tough for my partner to handle two kids on his own. So if we have that extra help, it's a lot more helpful. So it requires a lot of logistics and planning."

Related Articles
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmDrZSLZZt/. Meghan King /Instagram
Meghan King Opens Up About Being a Single Mom on Christmas as She Shares Photos with Her Kids
Shipt Halloween Hosting Specialist, Jamie Chung; https://www.instagram.com/p/CgW9PW4AjXv/ jamiejchung Verified Brooklyn backyard bubble boogie. Edited · 11w
Jamie Chung Reveals the 'Family Affair' Halloween Costume She Has Planned for Her Twin Boys
Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg 'Beyond Blessed' for Christmas with 1-Year-Old Twins: 'My Heart Was Unprepared'
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer Celebrates 'Christmas Morning' a Day Late with Son Jace and Daughter Jolie
Phelps Family Christmas
Michael Phelps and Sons Dress as Elves on Christmas for Sweet Family Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmXAA0pixp/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids
Antonela Roccuzzo /Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk6NEZOYXh/?hl=en. Lionel Messi Celebrate Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cml__yJLDDO/. Hoda Kotb /Instagram
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Christmas with Daughters Hope and Haley in Matching Pajamas: 'Merry Merry'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkv_fiLpbR/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Texas Christmas Celebration with Her 3 Kids and Niece Cora
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmeU3vaObNi/ emilygmaynard Verified number one on my bucket list: take my kids to @dollywood ✔️✔️ Thank you @mtylerjohnson for making all my hillbilly girl dreams come true ❤️ 1d
Emily Maynard Johnson and Husband Tyler Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids at Dollywood