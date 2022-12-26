Jamie Chung Shares Christmas Photos of Her Twins, Teases 'What Did I Get the Boys?'

Jamie Chung gave her twins quite the gift for their second Christmas.

The Dexter: New Blood actress, 39, shared some photos and a video to Instagram of her adorable 1-year-olds who were dressed in Rudolph onesies — celebrating the holiday by their tiny Christmas tree.

In the first photo, Chung hugs one twin to her chest while she looks at the other sitting by the tree. A stuffed sloth and wrapped presents can be seen in the background. In another photo, she crouches down to her twins and gazes at them as they look out the windows.

A final candid shot shows one of her twins, with his reindeer hoodie up, crawling to the other. Chung made sure that her children's faces weren't fully visible in the pictures, something she's done with other photos posted on social media.

"Merry Christmas from our chunky reindeers to yours!! What did I get the boys for Christmas?" Chung teased.

In a second follow-up post uploaded hours later, she finally revealed what she gave them as a gift.

"They got a banana for Christmas, since they got so many noise-making toys for Hanukkah. And let me tell you. This banana was a hit!" she wrote on the video, which shows the twins climbing up on a play set, with one of them holding a banana.

"🍌 🎁 A peel good gift," Chung joked in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE in October about her partnership with Shipt as a Halloween Hosting specialist, Chung says she's looking forward to more "family meals" — another area of her life Shipt has simplified — especially as her boys start exploring solids.

"Their pediatrician told us to let them try everything you're eating, so every meal that I have ordered or cooked at home, I was able to see their reaction to trying it," she shares. "It's fun to see how one son is really weird about textures and the other one is just a garbage disposal."

"I'm looking forward to all of it."

Jamie Chung Instagram

In June, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her hectic acting career.

"It's hard. It requires all hands on deck," said Chung, while promoting her partnership with Duracell to launch its #PowerSafely campaign. "With twins especially, you need at least three adults for it to be doable. For you to do all of your work stuff."

She continued, "If I'm giving myself an audition or taking a meeting, it's tough for my partner to handle two kids on his own. So if we have that extra help, it's a lot more helpful. So it requires a lot of logistics and planning."