Jamie Chung Says 'You Need at Least Three Adults' When Raising Twins: 'It's So Hard'

It's hard enough being a new parent to one child, but juggling two at once is a whole different ball game. Jamie Chung and her husband Bryan Greenberg are quite aware of this feat.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Chung opens up about the challenges of balancing parenthood alongside her hectic acting career.

"It's hard. It requires all hands on deck," says Chung, while promoting her partnership with Duracell to launch its #PowerSafely campaign. "With twins especially, you need at least three adults for it to be doable. For you to do all of your work stuff."

She continues, "If I'm giving myself an audition or taking a meeting, it's tough for my partner to handle two kids on his own. So if we have that extra help, it's a lot more helpful. So it requires a lot of logistics and planning."

Chung, 39, and Greenberg, 44, welcomed twin sons in October 2021. The couple has been married since 2015.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

As new parents, the pair have also had to learn to set aside time to nurture their own relationship.

"We try to plan date night," the Lovecraft County alum explains. "Now that the kids are sleeping through the night, they're on a really great schedule. So by 7:00 p.m., they're in bed. We're like, 'Okay, we'll call the sitter.' Everything's set up. ... We're going to go to dinner and watch a film and that's kind of our night out."

"But you still have a curfew. We still need to be in bed by 10:00 p.m. or 11:00, the latest, because we're on," she adds. "The sitter leaves and we're on first thing at 5:56 in the morning."

Despite the early hours, being a parent has been a joyous time for the pair. For Chung, in particular, it's allowed her to realize "how important family is."

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung

"I think with twins, we were so overwhelmed. So there were so many family and friends that were willing to step up to bat to help relieve us a little bit," she says. "I think that was such a lovely gift. But also, in a way, it really brought all of our families closer together, which I thought was pretty cool, pretty neat."

Chung's little ones "love exploring," which can sometimes get them into trouble. That's why her partnership with Duracell couldn't come at a more opportune time.

The goal of the company's new #PowerSafely campaign is to help parents create a safer home environment for their young ones. Duracell's initiative also aims to assist parents in understanding the dangers of lithium coin batteries and how it poses a threat to their little ones.

"As parents, you're so overwhelmed and things can happen in a split second," she says. "So the more prepared you are, the less accidents there will be. Number one is my kids are just starting, not really crawling, but on their little walkers. They are cruising! They are pulling things down. You need to ensure that most furniture and things are secured to the wall so they don't fall on them. Electrical sockets, they love sticking their fingers and discovering things. Anything tangible they will put in their mouth, which is again, a crazy hazard. So anything, little that they can swallow. Which makes it really important to go onto Duracell.com."

Jamie Chung seen using Duracell LiCoin batteries on Tues., June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles.

"There's a whole itemized check, it's called the Power Safely Check quiz. You can go on and it'll show you an example of a living room and what possible items in your living room could have lithium coin batteries in them," she continues. "Once you do find them, replace the batteries. Keep them safe. Keep those items away from kids. So, keep them high up or locked up."

Chung also points out that "the great thing about these Duracell lithium coin batteries is that they are childproof."