Jamie Chung Posts Adorable Photo Comparing 4-Month-Old Son's Arm to Dinner Rolls 

In a series of hilariously cute photos posted to Instagram on Thursday, Jamie Chung compared one of her son’s chunky little arms to dinner rolls

Jamie Chung can't get enough of her cute baby son!

The Lovecraft Country star, 38, posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Thursday, in which she compared one of her 4-month-old son's adorable arm rolls to a pack of dinner rolls, mentioning that she was inspired by the Instagram account @lalalilylim.

"Not quite there yet, but close! Swipe to see the inspo photo (#2) the adorable @lalalilylim ♥️," Chung, who shares twin boys with husband of over six years, One Tree Hill alum Bryan Greenberg, captioned the photos.

jamie chung Credit: jamiejchung/Instagram

In one of the pictures, the baby's arms can be seen lined up almost perfectly within two rows of dinner rolls, creating an optical illusion that social media users surely got a kick out of.

"Omg 😂😂😂 this is too freakin cuteeeeeee," Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev commented, while Jane the Virgin star Yara Martinez added, "This is my favorite post ever."

Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna García Swisher chimed in with, "@jamiejchung !!!! Bring those rolls over here asap! I needed this today. Omgggg!"

Chung and Greenberg, 43, welcomed twin boys via surrogate last fall, announcing the arrival of their sweet babies on Instagram in late October.

Appearing on Ashley Graham's Facebook Live with Lance Bass in December, the Real World alum opened up about parenting newborn twins, admitting that "it's freaking tough."

"It really tests your patience," the Hangover Part II actress explained. "You're sleep-deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You're tired, you're cranky. I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologize."

Speaking with PEOPLE in January, Chung got candid about going to therapy ahead of the birth of her and Greenberg's boys, saying that it "really helped me prep mentally for this lifestyle change."