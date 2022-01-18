Jamie Chung Says Postpartum Depression Is 'So Real,' Therapy 'Really Helped' Her Prepare

"I felt quite guilty feeling certain things that I felt," Jamie Chung tells PEOPLE of her struggles with postpartum depression after welcoming twins with husband Bryan Greenberg

Jamie Chung made her mental health a priority when preparing for motherhood.

The reality star, 38, tells PEOPLE about being a first-time mom, raising twin baby boys and the "scary transition" of dealing with postpartum depression as she details the playroom she curated for Babylist Cribs.

"Therapy really helped me prep mentally for this lifestyle change and to not be afraid to talk about certain issues because it's not the first thing you want to say when you have kids," she says. "You don't want to start with something negative or challenging, but I do think that these postpartum depression issues are so real."

"I felt quite guilty feeling certain things that I felt. And just knowing that it's normal and it's just because you're overwhelmed and you're full of anxiety and it's a scary transition for some people," Chung adds.

She opted not to throw a traditional baby shower, explaining that there's "too much tension" around those events and they give her "anxiety." Instead, Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg decided "to keep things as minimal as possible," and if loved ones insisted on getting them a gift, the parents-to-be simply shared the link to their Babylist registry.

"It is nice to be surrounded by friends and family, but we just had a small little get-together," she says. "And we didn't call it a baby shower."

With Babylist, Chung was able to create a warm and vibrant environment for her babies, which meets all her motherly needs and provides tools to help with her newborns' development. She mirrored many of those qualities in her Babylist Cribs space, a reservation-only experience that brings the brand's online convenience to an intimate, immersive setting in a Los Angeles home.

"I just was gravitating towards things that were warm, and colorful, and just very practical," she says. "You spend a lot of time in that baby room, whether it's feeding, changing diapers ... I want to make it as homey as possible."

The Real World alum recommends the OYOY Rainbow Rug from Maisonette and Poppyseed Play's Natural Pine Wood Gym, as babies spend a lot of their time on their backs. She also swears by Finnish Design Shop's Flowerpot Table Lamp, noting the importance of keeping the lights dim while nursing at night.

"We set this Bohemian, very chill vibe, and that's kind of how it feels when you walk into our house... shockingly, even though we have two little babies," Chung adds.

Although she's been open in the past about her fertility journey, revealing in 2019 that she made the decision to freeze her eggs, Chung and Greenberg, 43, kept their baby news a secret until announcing the arrival of their twins in October.

"It was more of a happy accident," Chung says of the private pregnancy. "I think there's certain things that we want to keep to ourselves and enjoy and keep somewhat private, but also we don't want to overthink about what we share."

The couple has since given their combined 1.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse at their happy growing family, including some impromptu family photos from their hikes (a.k.a. babies' nap time).

"I do think that this stage goes by pretty quickly and it is sad, these months flew by," Chung says, adding that she's trying to enjoy the "little moments" most. "Going out for a walk, being out in nature, the kids are happy, and content, and sleeping. It's like a moment of peace."

See Jamie Chung's space at Babylist Cribs, available for free reservations until Jan. 30.