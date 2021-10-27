Jamie Chung Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with One of Her Babies After Announcing She Welcomed Twins

Jamie Chung is soaking up every moment as a new mom.

The actress, 38, shared a sweet image of herself cuddling with one of her newborn babies Tuesday, just two days after husband Bryan Greenberg announced that the couple privately welcomed twins.

In the heartwarming photo, the infant rests on Chung's chest while she holds onto the newborn's tiny hand.

Referencing her twin babies, she captioned the post, "x 2"

Many of Chung's famous friends congratulated the mom of two in the comments of the photo.

"Oh wow congratulations!! 🎉," Amber Stevens West wrote, while expecting actress Freida Pinto added, "Sweet Babies... love this so much ❤️"

"ABHHHHHH BABEEEEEE. congratulations my loveeee," Vanessa Hudgens replied.

On Sunday, Greenberg, 43, announced the happy baby news via Instagram. "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻," he captioned a video of himself snuggling the two infants on his chest.

The Lovecraft Country star commented on her husband's post with two heart emojis. Chung also shared the adorable video to her Instagram Story.

In 2019, the actress, who wed Greenberg in 2015, opened up to her Instagram followers about freezing her eggs.

"Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval," Chung captioned a photo of herself at the time, holding up an instruction sheet titled "EMBRYO CREATION" in front of her face.

The Real World alum revealed she had "been stewing" over the idea of freezing her eggs for two years and recently decided to get the process started.