Jamie Chung Opens Up Her 'Fertility Journey': A 'Unique' and 'Tender Topic'

The actress and her husband Bryan Greenberg confirmed that they were parents of twins on Instagram last month

Jamie Chung is opening up about her journey to motherhood.

On Instagram, Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress and former reality television star shared details about going to a fertility doctor, just weeks after she and husband Bryan Greenberg announced they've become first-time parents.

"Every fertility journey is unique, it's a tender topic. This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf. Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey," Chung wrote, tagging SoCal Reproductive Center and Dr. Shahin Ghadir.

Alongside the caption, she shared an image of herself and one of her twins, with the baby's face covered by a sticker. In a second slide, Chung shared the same photo she posted in 2019 about freezing her eggs.

In the image, she is holding an instruction sheet titled "Embryo Creation."

"Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones," she wrote in the post at the time.

Chung and Greenburg, 43 — who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month — announced that the twins were born on Oct. 24.

The couple had kept the baby news under wraps prior to Greenberg's post announcing their births.

Jamie Chung Instagram Credit: Jamie Chung Instagram

Earlier this month, the Lovecraft Country actress shared photos on social media of the twins meeting their grandparents for the first time.

She wrote on Instagram, "It's been really sweet to have both sets of grandparents meet the babies this week."

Chung told PEOPLE in 2016 that she and her husband are a great match because they "get each other" well.