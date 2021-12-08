Jamie Chung Gets Real About Parenting Twins with Bryan Greenberg: 'It's Freaking Tough'

Jamie Chung joined Ashley Graham and Lance Bass for a Facebook Live on Monday to talk about raising twins, and she got candid about how it’s affected her marriage

Jamie Chung is opening up about parenthood after welcoming twins via surrogate with husband Bryan Greenberg in October.

The Lovecraft Country actress, 38, joined model Ashley Graham and former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass during a Facebook Live on Monday to talk about raising twins. Graham, 34, is expecting fraternal twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, while Bass, 42, welcomed boy-girl twins named Violet and Alexander via surrogate with husband Michael Turchin in October.

"It really tests your patience," the Real World alum explained. "You're sleep-deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You're tired, you're cranky. I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologize. It's freaking tough."

"We did a lot of therapy before these kids came, in preparation for the strain it was going to put on our relationship," Chung continued.

The Gotham actress also got candid about how such a big life transition affected her mental health, revealing that she dealt with postpartum depression after her twins were born.

"I was so nervous. I had crazy postpartum depression. I just didn't want to talk about it. I was so resentful, and I had anxiety and I was angry. I was going through it," Chung said, adding that she leaned on her friends and family for help while adjusting to her new life as a mom of two.

Chung's husband of six years, Greenberg, 43, announced the surprise birth of their twin boys on Oct. 24 in a sweet Instagram video in which their babies were lying on his chest. "We've got double the trouble now @jamiechung," he captioned the video.