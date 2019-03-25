Jamie Chung Reveals She's Freezing Her Eggs at Age 35: 'I'm Unsure and Scared and Hopeful'

Jamie Chung is being proactive about her future.

The 35-year-old actress and former reality star opened up on her Instagram account Sunday about her newest personal journey: freezing her eggs for potential use at a later time.

“Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval,” Chung captioned a photo of herself holding up an instruction sheet titled “EMBRYO CREATION” in front of her face.

The Gifted star went on to share that she has “been stewing” over the idea of freezing her eggs for two years, and recently decided to get the process started.

“I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful,” Chung continued, adding of husband Bryan Greenberg, “I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok.”

Jamie Chung's Instagram Story Jamie Chung/Instagram

In her Instagram Story, Chung took her followers through the physical part of gearing up for her egg retrieval — namely, the process of preparing her hormone shots before self-administering.

While the pre-mixed Gonal-F is “really easy to use,” according to The Real World alum, the Menopur is her “arch nemesis,” she wrote, showing how to mix it as well as how she preps a shot of Cetrotide (a medicine that keeps her from ovulating).

“I’ve been documenting my journey to freezing my eggs because I too have a ton of questions about this process,” the star added in her Instagram post. “How you feel on the day to day basis, the overall process and which injections suck major balls. Everyone is different and everyone’s process will be different but I hope that sharing my journey will help answer some of those questions.”

Jamie Chung

Chung opined in her post that “it’s ok to be unsure when the time is right,” explaining that she is taking the steps she feels is necessary for the time when she does feel ready to become a mom.

“A lot of people have told me that ‘There is no right time. Just do it! What are you waiting for?! It’s the best thing to have ever happened to us!!’ And I believe it all but I’m going at the pace that’s right for me because I’m not ready just yet,” she wrote.

Along with a promise to blog about the process, Chung encouraged her followers to leave questions in the comments section, and thanked the medical team “who have taken such good care of” her at her clinic.

“I didn’t realize how draining the process would be and they have all been so patient as I squirmed getting my blood drawn or having a probe up my vagina to measure the growth of my eggs (bi weekly),” she concluded, joking, “I’m glad to have gotten to know you on such a personal level 😂.”