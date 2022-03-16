Jamie Chung Shares What Raising Twin Babies Is 'Really Like': 'Had A Good Morning Cry'

Jamie Chung is giving a candid look at life at home with her baby boys.

The Lovecraft Country star, 38, posted a video to Instagram Tuesday highlighting an honest moment of adjusting to parenthood with husband Bryan Greenberg since welcoming their twin sons.

"This is what it's really like raising twin 5 month old babies," Chung wrote over the video as she laid her head in her hand.

The clip showed Greenburg, 43, struggling to stay awake while feeding one of their sons a bottle. The One Tree Hill alum rested his head on a pillow while holding a bottle for their infant, who laid in a baby rocker. In the background, their other son stretched out on a play mat.

"Had a good morning cry, ran away for a 45 min workout and now I can laugh about it. If you emailed me and haven't heard a reply, I thank in advance you for your patience. #parenthood #momlife #twinbabies," she added.

Greenberg also shared the photo of himself sleeping while feeding his son to his own Instagram page, joking, "They say the key to success is maximizing time management."

The couple welcomed their twin boys via surrogate last fall, announcing the arrival of their babies on Instagram in late October.

Appearing on Ashley Graham's Facebook Live with Lance Bass in December 2021, Chung opened up about parenting newborn twins, admitting that caring for two babies at once was "freaking tough."

"It really tests your patience," the Real World alum told Graham, a fellow mom of twins. "You're sleep-deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You're tired, you're cranky. I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologize."

In January, Chung chatted with PEOPLE about the "scary transition" of dealing with postpartum depression as a first-time mom.

"Therapy really helped me prep mentally for this lifestyle change and to not be afraid to talk about certain issues because it's not the first thing you want to say when you have kids," the star said. "You don't want to start with something negative or challenging, but I do think that these postpartum depression issues are so real."