Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Share Glimpse of Twin Baby Boys During 'Special' Family Hike

"Special being back," Jamie Chung wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from her and Bryan Greenberg's family trip with their newborn twin boys

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are soaking up every second of family time since becoming first-time parents this year.

The couple shared a glimpse at their newborn twin boys Thursday, as they enjoyed a family hike through El Capitan Canyon, a seaside camping ground in Southern California. "Special being back @elcapitancanyon with the family," Chung, 38, wrote on Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself and Greenberg, 43, walking through the serene wilderness, with a cabin in the background and the babies strapped to their chests.

Greenberg also took to his Instagram Story with a selfie from the outing, giving a peek at his son's head in a little beanie. "Nature kid!" the proud dad wrote.

Chung and Greenberg, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Halloween, announced their new additions just days before, when the One Tree Hill star shared a video of the twins asleep on his chest. "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung," he captioned the video, to which she responded with two heart emojis.

Although the couple kept their pregnancy news a secret until the babies were born, Chung thanked their fertility specialist last month. "Every fertility journey is unique, it's a tender topic. This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf. Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey," she wrote on Instagram.

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

The Dexter: New Blood actress has been candid about her experience with Greenberg as first-time parents to twins. "It really tests your patience," she said last week on Facebook Live.

"You're sleep-deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You're tired, you're cranky," she mused. "I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologize. It's freaking tough."

