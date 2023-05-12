Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg 'Plan Ahead' to Balance Twins, Careers: 'All About Communication' (Exclusive)

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg tell PEOPLE their latest adventures in raising twin toddlers and how Shipt helps them manage their busy schedules

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Say It's 'All About Communication' When Juggling Careers and Twins
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. Photo: Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are looking forward to an easy Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Chatting with PEOPLE about their partnership with Shipt — offering the valuable gift of time with the biggest discount of the year on its annual membership for just $49 — the parents of twin sons, 19 months, admit they're looking forward to some downtime with their boys for the two holidays.

When thinking about her dream Mother's Day, the actress, 40, says she wants "the whole morning and afternoon to myself."

"Bryan's going to prepare all the meals. If he needs something, he's not going to call me like, 'Hey, I need some butter,' " she laughs. "He's going to order anything he needs on Shipt and have it delivered. He'll get all the meals ready and take care of the boys, and I will come in at my leisure and have a wonderful meal prepared."

Greenberg was happy to agree and says that for Father's Day, the 44-year-old wants to "hang out with the family and be spoiled."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dropping hints by adding a TV and headphones to their Shipt cart, Greenberg says he's more conscious than ever about how he spends his time.

"We don't have time to waste anymore. We never really had time before, both being working actors and busy all the time. Now that we have two kids and dogs, we really don't have time," he explains. "The convenience of Shipt helps me get to spend more time with the family, but it's cool because they work with Target and Best Buy and Petco, all these places we shop anyway."

Spending time with their twin toddlers is at the top of their to-do list every day, with them watching as the boys talk up a storm.

"They're stringing together sentences. The expanding of the vocabulary is pretty neat," Chung shares.

"One of our kids, this morning, just said blue for the first time. And it's like, 'You're starting to understand colors? You know another color besides yellow?'" the proud dad laughs.

Noting some of their favorite phrases are "blue car" and "bye ducks," the twin mom says, "It's been really funny to see them connect the dots that way."

When it comes to juggling everything they have together and separately on their plates, the spouses say, "It's all about communication."

"We've also established these Sunday night meetings because we divide the days for whoever's prepping meals for the family. So I have Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and Bryan has Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. We split Sundays, and that night we'll do our grocery list and order everything right off Shipt to have it delivered that evening."

Chung says the ability to "sit down and plan ahead" has "really helped out a lot."

"You're not scrambling after running around all day, worrying about what to cook the kids and what to feed ourselves."

They also lean on their community, recently hosting big Friday night dinners with friends and their kids at their home.

"On Friday nights, we found that inviting our other friends over who have kids that are similar ages is great. We'll have our big crazy Friday night in, cook a big meal and have everyone over, and let the kids play in the backyard," she shares.

"It's integral. You cannot function without a community, it goes back to the saying, 'It takes a village.' It really does," Chung asserts. "As the husbands are watching the kids and I'm in the kitchen helping out, there are extra hands everywhere. My girlfriends are like, 'Okay, what do you need? How can I help?'"

Greenberg agrees it's been "really important" to "share the workload" with their friends.

"Especially because it's the NBA playoffs right now and I can't watch it alone. There are other guys to watch it with me, it is about community," he jokes. "But we are really lucky because a lot of our friends had kids at the same time as us. We didn't have to make new parent friends at the park, we got to keep our old friends."

"And you have the kids that are interacting with each other, and it's important to have these social groups for them as they grow," Chung adds.

Part of that growing up is handling the "big feelings" that come with the toddler years.

"There are so many curveballs being thrown at you during this toddler age. They have these big emotions they're developing, and it's all normal. But dealing with it requires more parenting and more patience and teaching," Chung says.

"It's hard because there are more things to do but you're also more accustomed to it," Greenberg adds.

When they're having a tough time, Greenberg isn't ashamed to "have a ripcord that we pull — throwing on cartoons on YouTube."

"One of our children has bigger emotions than the other child. If he's distraught and really crying, where nothing can soothe him, 'Baby Shark' will do the trick," she says. "But that's for emergency use only."

The two are on the same page about letting the boys process their feelings.

"We've learned you can't get anything through to them when they're having the big feelings, so let them feel it. Offer a hug, validate their feelings, and explain to them what's going on. You can offer some different options and pivot, but it's okay for them to feel these feelings and let them go through their emotions."

Related Articles
Rachel Platten Opens Up About New Song 'Girls' and Mom Guilt
Rachel Platten Is Teaching Her Daughters They Can 'Overcome Anything' in New Song 'Girls' (Exclusive)
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund Honors Moms, Ex Emma Roberts in New Single and Music Video for Mother's Day (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief'
Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief' (Exclusive)
Jill Martin Talks About Her Journey as a 'Bonus Mom' and Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love'
Jill Martin Brooks Shares Journey as a 'Bonus Mom,' Explains Why the Term Celebrates 'More Love' (Exclusive)
Peek: Coco & Chanel
Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Tells Mom She Loved Her from 'Moment I Was Born' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'
Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Excited for One More' (Exclusive) Photo Credit: Dana Finemanhttps://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204552873343396
Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Excited for One More' (Exclusive)
Robert De Niro (L) and actor Billy Crystal attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XX
Billy Crystal Says It's 'Wonderful' Robert De Niro Is a Dad Again at 79 (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez Kisses Ben Affleck and Talks Motherhood at Premiere of Action Movie 'The Mother'
Jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Cries as She Says She 'Wasn't There' for Hoda Kotb When Daughter Hope Was Sick
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Reveals He's the Only Gay and Only Single Parent at Son Ben's School
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Says Daughter Chanel, 7, Still Co-Sleeps with Him and Wife Coco Austin: 'Best Gift'
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Shares Chloe's Emotional Text About Julie's First Mother's Day in Jail: 'I'm Sad'
Angie Harrington and family credit: manicproject
Angie Harrington Reveals She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' to Care for Son with Autism (Exclusive)