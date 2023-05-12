Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg 'Plan Ahead' to Balance Twins, Careers: 'All About Communication' (Exclusive)

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are looking forward to an easy Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Chatting with PEOPLE about their partnership with Shipt — offering the valuable gift of time with the biggest discount of the year on its annual membership for just $49 — the parents of twin sons, 19 months, admit they're looking forward to some downtime with their boys for the two holidays.

When thinking about her dream Mother's Day, the actress, 40, says she wants "the whole morning and afternoon to myself."

"Bryan's going to prepare all the meals. If he needs something, he's not going to call me like, 'Hey, I need some butter,' " she laughs. "He's going to order anything he needs on Shipt and have it delivered. He'll get all the meals ready and take care of the boys, and I will come in at my leisure and have a wonderful meal prepared."

Greenberg was happy to agree and says that for Father's Day, the 44-year-old wants to "hang out with the family and be spoiled."

Dropping hints by adding a TV and headphones to their Shipt cart, Greenberg says he's more conscious than ever about how he spends his time.

"We don't have time to waste anymore. We never really had time before, both being working actors and busy all the time. Now that we have two kids and dogs, we really don't have time," he explains. "The convenience of Shipt helps me get to spend more time with the family, but it's cool because they work with Target and Best Buy and Petco, all these places we shop anyway."

Spending time with their twin toddlers is at the top of their to-do list every day, with them watching as the boys talk up a storm.

"They're stringing together sentences. The expanding of the vocabulary is pretty neat," Chung shares.

"One of our kids, this morning, just said blue for the first time. And it's like, 'You're starting to understand colors? You know another color besides yellow?'" the proud dad laughs.

Noting some of their favorite phrases are "blue car" and "bye ducks," the twin mom says, "It's been really funny to see them connect the dots that way."

When it comes to juggling everything they have together and separately on their plates, the spouses say, "It's all about communication."

"We've also established these Sunday night meetings because we divide the days for whoever's prepping meals for the family. So I have Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and Bryan has Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. We split Sundays, and that night we'll do our grocery list and order everything right off Shipt to have it delivered that evening."

Chung says the ability to "sit down and plan ahead" has "really helped out a lot."

"You're not scrambling after running around all day, worrying about what to cook the kids and what to feed ourselves."

They also lean on their community, recently hosting big Friday night dinners with friends and their kids at their home.

"On Friday nights, we found that inviting our other friends over who have kids that are similar ages is great. We'll have our big crazy Friday night in, cook a big meal and have everyone over, and let the kids play in the backyard," she shares.

"It's integral. You cannot function without a community, it goes back to the saying, 'It takes a village.' It really does," Chung asserts. "As the husbands are watching the kids and I'm in the kitchen helping out, there are extra hands everywhere. My girlfriends are like, 'Okay, what do you need? How can I help?'"

Greenberg agrees it's been "really important" to "share the workload" with their friends.

"Especially because it's the NBA playoffs right now and I can't watch it alone. There are other guys to watch it with me, it is about community," he jokes. "But we are really lucky because a lot of our friends had kids at the same time as us. We didn't have to make new parent friends at the park, we got to keep our old friends."

"And you have the kids that are interacting with each other, and it's important to have these social groups for them as they grow," Chung adds.

Part of that growing up is handling the "big feelings" that come with the toddler years.

"There are so many curveballs being thrown at you during this toddler age. They have these big emotions they're developing, and it's all normal. But dealing with it requires more parenting and more patience and teaching," Chung says.

"It's hard because there are more things to do but you're also more accustomed to it," Greenberg adds.

When they're having a tough time, Greenberg isn't ashamed to "have a ripcord that we pull — throwing on cartoons on YouTube."

"One of our children has bigger emotions than the other child. If he's distraught and really crying, where nothing can soothe him, 'Baby Shark' will do the trick," she says. "But that's for emergency use only."

The two are on the same page about letting the boys process their feelings.

"We've learned you can't get anything through to them when they're having the big feelings, so let them feel it. Offer a hug, validate their feelings, and explain to them what's going on. You can offer some different options and pivot, but it's okay for them to feel these feelings and let them go through their emotions."