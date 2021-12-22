'Double the Trouble!' Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's Snuggly Photos with Their Twin Baby Boys

The Real World alumna spoke about her journey to motherhood in a two-part November post. In the first image, Chung softly smiled with one of the babies nestled on her chest, contrasted with a second shot (first posted in 2019) about freezing her eggs. In throwback photo, she held an instruction sheet titled "Embryo Creation" in a doctor's office.

"Every fertility journey is unique, it's a tender topic," the new mom wrote of the more recent photo. "This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf," again tagging the doctor and the medical center.

"Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey. ♥️" she added.