'Double the Trouble!' Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's Snuggly Photos with Their Twin Baby Boys
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are savoring every second of new baby bliss after welcoming their twin sons in October
Welcome to the World
On Oct. 24, 2021, Bryan Greenberg announced on Instagram that he and Chung were a family of four.
"We got double the trouble now," the proud new dad captioned a video of the newborns sleeping on his chest.
Magic Moments
The Lovecraft Country actress shared a tender touch with one of her infant twins, snuggled up on her chest.
"x 2. Pretty magical. ♥️" she wrote of the photo, tagging SoCal Reproductive Center and Dr. Shahin Ghadir.
Meeting the Grandparents
It was pure joy when the twins met more loved ones for the first time in November.
"It's been really sweet to have both sets of grandparents meet the babies this week," Chung wrote of the adorable photo. Three people watched in wonder as the babies slept side by side on a pillow.
Mama & Me
The Real World alumna spoke about her journey to motherhood in a two-part November post. In the first image, Chung softly smiled with one of the babies nestled on her chest, contrasted with a second shot (first posted in 2019) about freezing her eggs. In throwback photo, she held an instruction sheet titled "Embryo Creation" in a doctor's office.
"Every fertility journey is unique, it's a tender topic," the new mom wrote of the more recent photo. "This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf," again tagging the doctor and the medical center.
"Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey. ♥️" she added.
Big Brother Blues
"Hello, remember me?" Chung captioned a clip of Greenberg playing with one of the babies, as the family dog Ewok seemed sad in the background.
In 2017, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about how adopting the miniature Schnauzer-Shih Tzu helped her and her husband prepare for expanding their family.
"It's always nice, especially with a partner, to be able to put something else before ourselves, and it's taught us a lot of responsibilities," the star said at the time. "It's kind of like a training baby I guess you could say. It's wonderful. It requires us to communicate more with each other."
Nature Kids
The twins tackled the great outdoors during a hike with Mom and Dad in December. The four ventured through El Capitan Canyon, a seaside camping ground in Southern California.
"Special being back @elcapitancanyon with the family," the new mom wrote of the outdoorsy excursion.
Family Fun
The family of four hit the dusty trail again in December, this time summiting the Cahuenga Peak Trail behind the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.
"Hikes with tykes," One Tree Hill alumnus Greenberg captioned a smiling selfie with his wife and kids.