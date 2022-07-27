Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Share Adorable Photo of Twin Sons in the Bathtub: 'Rub a Dub Dub'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cge49flOqeq/ bryangreenberg Verified Rub a dub dub. 10h

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cge49flOqeq/ bryangreenberg Verified Rub a dub dub. 10h

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg's twin boys clean up nicely!

In a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, the couple shared an adorable picture of the brothers in the bathtub, captioning the moment, "Rub a dub dub."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chung, 39, reposted the image — which showed only the tops of their heads and eyes peeking out from the bottom of the tub — to her Instagram Story. "Two baths a day in NYC weather," she added on the post, referencing the extreme heat in New York City in recent days.

Friends and fans took to the comments section of the couple's post to show the twins some love. Comedian Jillian Bell wrote, "This is so dang cute 😍😍😍," while Alexandra Park added: "❤️❤️❤️ them !"

Chung and Greenberg, 44, welcomed twin sons in October 2021. The couple has been married since 2015.

Last month, the Lovecraft Country actress talked to PEOPLE about juggling her busy career and motherhood, admitting that the job "requires all hands on deck."

"It's hard," said Chung at the time. "With twins especially, you need at least three adults for it to be doable. For you to do all of your work stuff."

"If I'm giving myself an audition or taking a meeting, it's tough for my partner to handle two kids on his own. So if we have that extra help, it's a lot more helpful. So it requires a lot of logistics and planning," she continued.

The Real World alum opened up about being a mom of two during a Facebook Live conversation in December of last year with model Ashley Graham and *NSYNC singer Lance Bass.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Chung Opens Up Her 'Fertility Journey': A 'Unique' and 'Tender Topic'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It really tests your patience," Chung explained. "You're sleep-deprived. I think one of the best [pieces of] advice that I got is … just [to] give each other a hall pass. We get it. You're tired, you're cranky. I have spurts where I just need to stop and take a deep breath and need to apologize. It's freaking tough."