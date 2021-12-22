Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Enjoy Family Hike Behind Iconic Hollywood Sign

New parents Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg were all smiles during a hike with their twin sons in Los Angeles

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are relishing in family life after welcoming twins, earlier this year.

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Halloween, shared a sneak peek of their infant boys on Tuesday as they enjoyed a family hike along the Cahuenga Peak Trail behind the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California.

"Hikes with tykes," the dad of two, 43, captioned a snap on Instagram, tagging Chung.

Both parents were all smiles as they each had a baby strapped to their chest.

Last week, Chung, 38 and her husband took their babies on another family hike – this time through El Capitan Canyon, a seaside camping ground in Southern California. "Special being back @elcapitancanyon with the family," the new mom wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of herself and Greenberg walking through the serene wilderness, with a cabin in the background and the twins once again in baby carriers.

Greenberg too shared a selfie from the outing on his Instagram Story, giving a peek at his son's head in a little beanie. "Nature kid!" the proud dad wrote.

In October, the One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram to announce the happy news that he and Chung had welcomed twin boys. "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻," he captioned a video of himself snuggling the two infants on his chest.

The actress commented on her husband's post with two heart emojis, confirming the news on her Instagram Story, as well.

Though Chung kept her journey to motherhood under wraps, in November the former Real World star got candid about going to a fertility doctor.

"Every fertility journey is unique, it's a tender topic. This would have not been possible without @drshahinghadir at @scrcivf. Thank you for taking such good care of us through our journey," she wrote on Instagram, tagging SoCal Reproductive Center and Dr. Shahin Ghadir.