Jamie Anderson Is Pregnant! Olympic Snowboarder Expecting First Baby with Fiancé Tyler Nicholson

Jamie Anderson is going to be a mom!

The Olympic gold medalist, 32, exclusively shares with PEOPLE that she and her fiancé Tyler Nicholson, 27, are expecting.

"I am so grateful," Anderson tells PEOPLE of the exciting news.

She adds that her pregnancy has been a smooth one thus far, revealing that she's seven months along.

"It's been a really great pregnancy ... I feel like I'm finally feeling pregnant, feeling the baby move ... I have a whole new appreciation for life and being a woman. It's pretty incredible."

Jamie Anderson and Fiancé Tyler Nicholson. Courtesy Jamie Anderson

Anderson celebrated her pregnancy with a maternity shoot, photographed by Kari Rowe.

In one of the stunning photos, which she is sharing with PEOPLE, Anderson proudly rests her hand on her growing belly.

In the earlier days of her pregnancy, Anderson shares that she happily satisfied her cravings for carbs, and healthy and non-healthy fats, along with a few sweet treats.

"Sometimes I wake up and have a little ice cream for breakfast and just totally embrace it."

She's also enjoying much-needed relaxation.

"It's really nice to rest more than I'm used to this time of the year," the athlete tells PEOPLE.

Reflecting on the moment she found out she's going to be a mom, Anderson adds that it happened during a trip to Lake Tahoe when they were visiting family.

"We were spending about a month there. It definitely surprised me," she shares. "I had a feeling because I was really tired and felt a little bit off. It's the first time I've ever taken a pregnancy test — my partner Tyler and I did it together. I was 10 days late and I was visiting a couple of girlfriends and they were like 'I bet you're pregnant.' I was like 'No way.' But my subconscious knew ... "

The Monster Energy athlete says she "was so happy."

"For as long as I can remember I've always wanted to have kids. You kind of think you can decide exactly when and where and this and that. In my case I feel like it was perfect timing ... I'm really grateful. I think it's going to be the best journey."

As for the sex of the baby, Anderson says she and her fellow Olympic snowboarder love "decided to keep it a surprise. It's tempting though. But it's one of the last surprises in life that are pretty genuine ... "

Despite their growing list of possible names, the parents-to-be aren't in a rush to decide on one for their child.

"I think we'll know more when we see the baby. We have a lot of ideas but nothing set in stone. I have girl name ideas and Tyler obviously has a lot of guy names. I feel like I'd have to meet the littlest first and see. It might even take me a little time. No hurry, really."

Sharing what she's most excited about when it comes to being a mom, Anderson tells PEOPLE it's the idea of having "a little love."

"I can't believe how cool it is to grow a little baby inside of you, to be able to meet the little one," she adds. "It's a full-circle life experience. I'm excited to bond with the little baby and go through motherhood. I have no idea what to expect but I think it's going to be a really beautiful thing."

Anderson says she's also excited about her little one being present at her and Nicholson's wedding, and could even serve as a "flower kiddo." The pair got engaged in January just weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"We had already planned to get married next year," she says. "With this surprise, we're definitely gonna just hold off, there's no big hurry. We want to do a nice celebration with both of our families. A lot of his family is in Canada and mine is in the U.S; with Covid-19 there's a lot of restrictions."

Al Bello/Getty

She's also ready for her child to see her in her element as an all-star snowboarder.

"Snowboarding is something I really love and have a passion for. I wasn't planning on retiring with or without the baby, but I'm just so excited to be able to share this experience with our family. I can see Tyler at the bottom of X-Games with the little one. I think that would be really sweet."

Anderson also noted all of her sponsors have been very supportive of and excited for her during her pregnancy and will continue their support as she enters motherhood.

Anderson plans to return to snowboarding late next year and hopes to appear in one more Olympic game.