James Van Der Beek's Kids Say He Looks Like 'Such a Nerd' as They Critique His 1999 'SNL' Episode

"It's the coolest I ever was," he laughed in response to his kids' criticisms

Published on April 26, 2023 11:58 AM
James Van Der Beek's Kids Say He Looks Like 'Such a Nerd' as They Critique His 1999 SNL Episode
James Van Der Beek and his children. Photo: James Van Der Beek/instagram

James Van Der Beek's kids are not impressed with his Saturday Night Live hosting skills.

The actor, 46, recently sat down with his older kids to watch his 1999 hosting gig, and they were ruthless in their criticisms of the Dawson's Creek alum, sharing a video of the experience on Instagram Tuesday.

The video opens in the family's darkened living room, where the sound of laughter erupts as one of Van Der Beek's sons proclaims, "You look like such a nerd!"

"He doesn't look like a nerd," daughter Olivia, 12, replies.

"Such a weird, stupid nerd," Joshua, 11, snickers.

"Josh, he does not look as weird," another voice chimes in.

Van Der Beek then asks his kids how they feel about his bang-heavy '90s haircut, which he refers to as "the claw."

He then turns the camera on himself and says, "Come on, bro. This is the coolest I ever was."

The video then jumps to a scene featuring Van Der Beek — who also shares Jeremiah, 16 months, Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 7, and Annabel, 9, with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek — and Will Ferrell, who his kids recognize from Elf.

"That's cool," Olivia says, to which Joshua quickly follows up with, "You look stupid."

"My kids were very impressed with @jennaortega on @nbcsnl… so I decided to REALLY impress them by showing off what I did when I was only one year older than Jenna," he captioned the video. "Apparently… having done something cool does not make you cool. #lessonlearned."

"It's too bad they can't stream the @catsthemusical skit we did (because of a music copyright issue). Then they would've REALLY been embarrassed to know me. 😎," he added.

