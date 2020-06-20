James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly Recently Suffered a Miscarriage at 17 Weeks Pregnant

"The soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body," James Van Der Beek said

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are mourning another loss.

On Saturday, the actor shared the heartbreaking news that his wife had suffered another miscarriage.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” he wrote on Instagram.

In November 2019, he revealed the news of their miscarriage during his season of Dancing with the Stars and dedicated his dance to his wife. "My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond," he said.

The couple share children Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, who turned 2 earlier this month. This is Kimberly’s fifth miscarriage in 9 years.

Speaking of the heartbreaking experience, Van Der Beek said on Saturday that he felt “helpless.”

“We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions,” he continued. “And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life - but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) - something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other.”

Van Der Beek added, “The world is in pain right now. There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger - all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?”

As his message came to an end, the star simply wrote, “To all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone.”

The couple has been candid about the miscarriages they endured on their road to expanding their family, as well as their respective recovery processes.

Last Thanksgiving, Van Der Beek expressed his appreciation for his wife. “In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today. Got really scary for a minute there — scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted," he wrote on Instagram, referring to his wife’s miscarriage, during which she said she “nearly lost my life.”

“I’d never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I’ve been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy … and it helped. So thank you,” he added.

And in early December, the actor opened up about the healing process in an Instagram post. “Still in repair," he wrote alongside a photograph of him and his wife together at the beach.