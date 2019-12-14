James Van Der Beek Says He and Wife Kimberly Are 'Still in Repair' After Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek is giving fans an update on his family after his wife, Kimberly, suffered a miscarriage last month.

The 42-year-old star opened up about the healing process in an Instagram post on Friday. Alongside a photo of him and his wife, 37, together at the beach, the father of five wrote in the caption, “Still in repair.”

“Discovering that healing happens at its own pace. Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving… But it happens,” he continued. “And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway 💜).”

The couple are parents to Gwendolyn, 17 months, Emilia, 3, Annabel Leah, 5½, Joshua, 7½, and Olivia, 9.

During the Nov. 18 episode of Dancing with the Stars, the Dawson’s Creek alum announced that Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage the weekend before. Although James was unsure if he would be able to dance on the live semifinals episode, Kimberly pushed him to continue competing.

Unfortunately, after dancing in her honor, James and pro partner Emma Slater landed in jeopardy and were eliminated from the ABC reality dancing competition series.

Both James and Kimberly have since been open about their respective recovery process. On Thanksgiving, the actor expressed his appreciation for his wife, writing in an Instagram post: “In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today. Got really scary for a minute there – scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted.”

“I’d never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I’ve been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy… and it helped. So thank you,” Van Der Beek told his followers.

Kimberly also gave an update on her health and body over the holiday. “I am more grateful for life than I have ever been. For my husband. My children. My family. His family that is my family. An incredible hospital nearby,” she said on Instagram.

“Even the messes that drive me crazy, the traffic, the disagreements, I’m here for all of it. IM HERE! I’m alive!” she continued. “My voice is beautiful and powerful. I’m grateful for it. I allow it to move through. My body is a gift. I am grateful for it and will care for it. I’m grateful for the universal life force energy that exists within all of us. I’m grateful.”

In a previous video posted on Kimberly’s Instagram Stories right after the DWTS episode aired, the former business consultant thanked her followers for their support following the news, and shared more details about what she had gone through.

“In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” she revealed. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

The couple have experienced miscarriages before, as James explained on Instagram back in October when he went public with his wife’s pregnancy.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve,” he wrote in the announcement.

Van Der Beek added, “We decided to put ourselves out there — not knowing what we’d find — in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most.”