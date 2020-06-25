Kimberly Van Der Beek Opens Up About Miscarriages: 'Two Blood Transfusions in the Last 7 Months'

James Van Der Beek shared the heartbreaking news Saturday that his wife Kimberly had suffered another miscarriage at 17 weeks — her second in seven months

Kimberly Van Der Beek is on the mend after her recent pregnancy loss.

Four days after actor James Van Der Beek revealed that his wife had suffered her second miscarriage in the last seven months at 17 weeks pregnant, she shared a video of herself taking a long, shaky breath during her time in the emergency room.

"Having had two blood transfusions in the last 7 months has been tough on my body," Kimberly, 38, wrote in her Wednesday Instagram post.

She went on to share that her "biggest issues" at the moment "is my head really hurts (not like a headache — like new blood hurt), and I feel another infection in my respiratory system creeping up (no I don't have Covid, I was tested) which also happened after new blood last time."

The mother of five asked her followers for "NATURAL TIPS to help integrate new blood" into her system, and "suggestions if you’ve healed naturally from blood transfusions," writing of her previous experience, "It was a really tough two weeks and I am changing the story this time."

On Saturday, Van Der Beek, 43, shared the heartbreaking news that his wife had suffered another miscarriage at the same point in her pregnancy as last time. It is her fifth pregnancy loss total, while the couple share five children: Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4, Annabel Leah, 6, Joshua, 8, and Olivia, 9½.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in ... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body," the Pose actor wrote on Instagram.

Speaking of the heartbreaking experience, Van Der Beek said that he felt "helpless" and recalled "rush(ing) @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions."

"And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life — but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) — something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We've got to take better care of each other," he added.

In November 2019, Van Der Beek revealed the news of their previous miscarriage during his season of Dancing with the Stars and dedicated his dance to his wife, calling the experience "every expecting parent's worst nightmare."

"We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond," said the former Dawson's Creek star. "You never know why these things happen — that's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human."

After the loss, Kimberly revealed that she had been expecting a boy — which would've been the couple's second son — and that she has "almost lost [her] life" during the harrowing experience.