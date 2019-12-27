James Van Der Beek, Wife Share Sweet Photos from RV Trip as She Continues Recovery from Miscarriage

The Van Der Beeks have taken their holiday celebrations on the road.

On Christmas day, James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly headed out on an RV trip — wearing their holiday pajamas! — with daughters Gwendolyn, 18 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 6 next month, and Olivia, 9, plus son Joshua, 7½.

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars season 28 competitor, 42, posted a slideshow of photos from the beginning of the trip, including one of himself filling up on gas and several adorable shots of the kids.

“May your days be merry and bright,” he captioned the post.

He also shared a photo of himself kneeling down by a small river as his kids played around him.

“Why post the pic of you having to change her pants because she fell, when there’s a pic of you looking like a super good dad right before it happened?” he joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kimberly, 37, has also been documenting the experience, posting a sweet photo of the kids all bundled up before they headed out on the trip.

“Day one of our RV Christmas trip!” she wrote. “Merry Christmas from some park in CA.”

On Thursday, she posted a slideshow of photos of the family from their second day on the road.

“Day two of our RV Christmas trip! Last week I could barely get out of bed. Today, grounding on the river bedrock, watching the kids play, having @vanderjames family visit our campsite, getting a nap in the back of our RV With Gwen, fed the soul so hard,” she wrote. “Got the bliss I asked for.”

The Van Der Beek family faced extreme heartbreak last month when Kimberly suffered a miscarriage with the spouses’ sixth child on the way, a boy, and subsequently underwent a blood transfusion during an emergency hospital visit.

The Dawson’s Creek actor opened up about the healing process in an Instagram post earlier this month. Alongside a photo of himself and his wife together at the beach, Van Der Beek wrote in the caption, “Still in repair.”

“Discovering that healing happens at its own pace. Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving … but it happens,” the father of five continued. “And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway).”

RELATED: Hal’s First Christmas! See Jenna Bush Hager’s Heartwarming Holiday Cards Starring Her 3 Kids

The loss marked at least the fourth total for the couple. They had previously been open about three miscarriages they endured on their road to building their family, and Van Der Beek even addressed the stigma surrounding miscarriage in their pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Both the Pose star and his wife of nine years have since been equally candid about their respective recovery processes since their most recent loss, which the actor emotionally revealed on DWTS in November before being eliminated from the competition later in the episode.

Image zoom James Van Der Beek (L) and wife Kimberly Jillian Goulding Photography

On Thanksgiving, Van Der Beek expressed his appreciation for Kimberly, writing in an Instagram post, “In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today. Got really scary for a minute there — scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted.”

“I’d never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I’ve been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy … and it helped. So thank you,” Van Der Beek told his followers.

Kimberly also gave an update on her health and body over the holiday. “I am more grateful for life than I have ever been. For my husband. My children. My family. His family that is my family. An incredible hospital nearby,” she said on Instagram. “My dear friends, my trybe, the people that exchange smiles along the way. Thank you. And for those of you taking a moment to share in my message, thank you.”