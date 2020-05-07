James Van Der Beek Watches Varsity Blues with His Kids — and Gets Their Brutally Honest Feedback

James Van Der Beek's kids may just very well be his toughest critics.

On Tuesday night, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, received some brutally honest feedback from his children when he showed them parts of his 1999 movie, Varsity Blues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In several videos documented on Instagram Stories, Van Der Beek's little ones weren't all that thrilled with his acting — or the amount of profanity in the high school sports drama — and they didn't hold back giving their famous father a piece of their mind.

"That's you?" son Joshua, 8, asked Van Der Beek before mocking his dad's speech in the film.

"I was doing an accent," Van Der Beek defended himself.

Image zoom James Van Der Beek's son Joshua James van der beek/instagram

RELATED: See Inside James Van Der Beek's Cozy Beverly Hills Home Where He's Self-Isolating with 5 Kids

"You get good at some things as you get older. This was before I knew how to really do an accent," the actor admitted, writing in the caption: "Truthfully... I didn't feel comfortable with the accent until halfway through the movie."

"I hate that accent," Joshua later told his dad. "That one is the worst. The other ones: perfecto."

In another clip, Joshua pointed out that Van Der Beek's character swore in the movie — much to the dad's chagrin.

"You said s— in this movie," the young boy noted, to which Van Der Beek replied, "Don't say that in real life."

Image zoom James Van Der Beek's son Joshua James van der beek/instagram

RELATED GALLERY: 38 Adorable Photos of James & Kimberly Van Der Beek's Family

"You said it!" Joshua quipped.

Van Der Beek then added in the caption: "I thought I was showing them the two minutes that was appropriate to show them."

During the family watch party, Van Der Beek also gave a shout-out to costar Amy Smart after his son made a face when he learned that his dad's character had a girlfriend.

Image zoom James Van Der Beek's kids James van der beek/instagram

Image zoom James van der beek/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"We love you, @smarthouse28," he wrote, tagging the actress' Instagram account. "He just thinks all girls are yucky right now."

Van Der Beek's daughter Annabel, 6, also didn't hold back her opinions on the movie, complaining to her dad in one video that the "numbers never end" in the football flick.

"It's true," the father of five — who also shares Olivia, 9, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 22 months, with wife Kimberly — sweetly agreed.

RELATED VIDEO: James Van Der Beek and Family Have 'Entered the Wear Christmas Pajamas' Phase of Self-Isolating

In January, Van Der Beek told PEOPLE that he prefers to be open with his children — no matter how awkward the issue may be — when it comes to parenting.

“My philosophy has always been to be completely honest,” he shared. “Use the right terms, use the correct terminology. There is no shame if you talk about things bluntly. If you don’t make it weird, it’s not weird.”