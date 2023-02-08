James Van Der Beek Shares Thoughts on Vacationing with All Six Kids as He Snaps Family Photo

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly share scenes from managing their six kids as they headed off to a family vacation on Instagram Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 04:47 PM
James Van Der Beek Reflects on Family Vacations as He Travels By Plane with All 7 Kids
Photo: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly are taking on a family vacation with all six of their children.

Both the actor, 45, and his wife shared photos on their respective Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing what it was like to travel with six little ones.

Sharing a photo of the family at the airport, Kimberly used a rocket ship emoji to show they were ready to take off. She and James throw their arms up in the picture, which shows Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 9, Joshua, 10, and Olivia, 12, making funny faces as Kimberly holds Jeremiah, 15 months, in her arms.

Later in the day, the Dawson's Creek alum shared more musings from the family trip in an Instagram post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James Van Der Beek Reflects on Family Vacations as He Travels By Plane with All 7 Kids
Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram

"I used to say that vacations with kids are vacations FOR kids - not for you. Because they require a certain surrender of your own agenda, your own comforts, even your own desires," he wrote to begin a lengthy, heartfelt caption.

Posted alongside a collection of photos and videos from the adventure so far, which showed the family filing off the plane, Van Der Beek continued, "But it struck me today, as @vanderkimberly and I were managing more tiny humans than I'd previously thought possible… that any excuse for a single-minded focus on those you love most really IS a vacation: From all the stresses and 'priorities' constantly nipping at the back of my consciousness, vying for my attention."

The father of six concluded, "It makes sense if you don't think about it too much. But it did make me happy today."

Dad of 6 James Van Der Beek Says Moving His Family to Austin was 'Centering': 'It's Connected Us'
Courtesy of Libby's Vegetables

To close out 2022, the actor shared his thoughts about the year that's passed — and the one that's to come — in an Instagram post alongside family photos.

"I'm grateful for all the in-between times," he began, with the first picture in the carousel showing him nuzzling Gwendolyn. "Between Christmas and New Years, between awake and up-and-at-'em, between goals, destinations, and all the big events we plan for, anticipate, and vow to remember."

He continued, "Looking back on the year… it's the joy and presence I've found in the midst of everything I'd been rushing towards that warms my heart the most."

Van Der Beek closed out the post by "Wishing you all a beautiful 2023… and in the meantime, appreciation for the miracle that is this very moment ❤️."

Related Articles
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek Appreciates 'the Miracle That Is This Very Moment' as His Family Looks Ahead to 2023
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
James Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Photo with All 6 Kids from Halloween 'Family Adventure' in Texas
James Van Der Beek Jokes About HIs Kids' 'Ad-Libbed' Halloween Costumes 'Moments Before Leaving'
James Van Der Beek Jokes About His 6 Kids' 'Ad-Libbed' Halloween Costumes 'Moments Before Leaving'
Dad of 6 James Van Der Beek Says Moving His Family to Austin was 'Centering': 'It's Connected Us'
Dad of 6 James Van Der Beek Says Moving His Family to Austin Was 'Centering': 'It's Connected Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2y_ILOxsc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link — James Van Der Beek Pens Sweet 9th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Annabel: 'Keep Shining Kid'
James Van Der Beek Pens 9th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Annabel: 'Keep Shining, Kid'
James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Son Jeremiah, 13 Months, Sitting Between Two Family Dogs
James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Son Jeremiah, 13 Months, Sitting Between Family Dogs
Dawson's Creek - 1998
James Van Der Beek Recalls How 'Dawson's Creek' 'Changed My Life' on Show's 25th Anniversary
James Van Der Beek Reveals Daughter, 12, Discovered His Cry-Face Meme: 'Interesting to Navigate'
James Van Der Beek Reveals Daughter, 12, Discovered His Cry-Face Meme: 'Interesting to Navigate'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 06: James Van Der Beek attends Rachel Zoe's Los Angeles Presentation at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 6, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe)
James Van Der Beek Reflects on Experiencing 2 Pregnancy Losses: 'Healing Comes at Its Own Pace'
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek Celebrates 5 Years of Night Daughter Was Conceived in Vegas: 'The Best Souvenir'
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek Celebrates Daughter Gwendolyn's 4th Birthday: 'Thanks for Being So Sensational'
Kimberly Van Der Beek / Instagram
Kimberly Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Photos of Son Jeremiah, 7 Months: 'My Goodness, Am I Enchanted'
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek Is Thankful for 'Surprise' Son Jeremiah After Being 'Done' Having Kids
James Van Der Beek Says L.A. 'Doesn't Feel Like Home Anymore' During Family Vacation
James Van Der Beek Says L.A. 'Doesn't Feel Like Home Anymore' While Vacationing There with Family
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock (10575386ah) James Van Der Beek Opening Night of 'Girl From the North Country', New York, USA - 05 Mar 2020
James Van Der Beek Says Being a 'Girl Dad' Has Given Him 'Liberation from Limited Belief Systems'