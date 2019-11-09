James Van Der Beek Teaches 5-Year-Old Daughter His DWTS Samba Routine in Adorable Video

James Van Der Beek has found an adorable dance partner in his daughter Annabel Leah!

After seeing her dad perform his samba routine with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater last Monday, Annabel, 5½, couldn’t wait to learn the routine herself.

On Friday, the Dawson’s Creek actor, 42, shared an adorable video of him and his daughter performing a similar dance together. Dressed in a white tank top and sweatpants, the soon-to-be father of six twirled his daughter around during the short and sweet routine.

Annabel looked too cute dancing in her yellow and blue dress during the special father-daughter performance.

“The request to re-create week 6’s samba made how hard it was to learn 100% worth it – and then some. ❤️ #dwts,” the actor captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time Van Der Beek’s kids have wanted to master their dad’s DWTS moves.

Last month, the actor shared a heartwarming video of his four children recreating his Disney night dance at home.

In the clip, his daughters Emilia, 3½, Annabel, Olivia, 9, as well as Joshua, 7½, paired up for their take on the star’s Pirates of the Caribbean-themed routine.

“Mom, make sure you get me,” Joshua said to his pregnant mom Kimberly at one point while taking a break from twirling and leaping around.

“What you do with all your heart… can be contagious ❤️,” the Varsity Blues actor captioned the sweet post.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are also proud parents to daughter Gwendolyn, 16 months.

“Omg I’m obsessed! They are adorable!” Slater commented.

Recently, Van Der Beek revealed that he and his wife, who has been open about suffering a number of miscarriages in the past, are expecting their sixth child.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram, as he opened up about why they decided to also share the news on DWTS.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” Van Der Beek wrote.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret,” he wrote.

He went on to explain that they decided to share their family’s story “in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love and support from friends and family when they need it most.”

The actor added, “Happily, for us — this time — we walked out with tears of joy.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.