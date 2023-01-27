James Van Der Beek Pens 9th Birthday Tribute to Daughter Annabel: 'Keep Shining, Kid'

James Van Der Beek is in awe of his children.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 45, paid tribute to his and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek's daughter Annabel Leah on Friday for her 9th birthday, sharing some sweet photos of him and the birthday girl posing together and making silly faces.

"9 years old today. 9 years of getting to live in the same house with sweet, loving kindness personified," he started in the caption. "I knew you were different the moment you came out…and since then, you've known you will always win a 'Make Dad Laugh' competition, no matter my mood."

"Sensitive people can be a bit more vulnerable to what this world throws at them, but may you always find refuge inside that beautiful, soft heart of yours," he continued. "Fully confident that gift of your presence is enough to offer joy to whomever is near - IF people are open. If they're not…it's their loss, not yours."

"Keep shining, kid. Keep dancing, keep laughing, and keep expressing every feeling as it comes up for you. We're here for ALL of it. I love you," added Van Der Beek.

In addition to Annabel, he and Kimberly, 40, also share daughters Olivia, 12, Emilia, 6½, and Gwendolyn, 4½, as well as sons Joshua, 10½, and 15-month-old Jeremiah. The couple tied the knot in August 2010.

Van Der Beek announced amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that he and his family were making the move to Texas from Los Angeles, after suffering their second miscarriage and the death of his mother, as well as other unfortunate circumstances.

"All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today," Van Der Beek wrote during their move.