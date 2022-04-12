"Was weird to be back," James Van Der Beek wrote of his family's trip to Los Angeles, nearly two years after they relocated to Texas

James Van Der Beek Says L.A. 'Doesn't Feel Like Home Anymore' While Vacationing There with Family

James Van Der Beek appears to be fully acclimated to life in the Lone Star State.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 45, shared some homesickness with his 1.1 million Instagram followers as he enjoyed a family vacation in Los Angeles, nearly two years after he and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek relocated their family from L.A. to Texas.

He posted a sweet family photo of himself, Kimberly, 40, and their six children against a gorgeous SoCal skyline, as well as one of the proud parents snuggling up to each other on the beach. "Balance… if finding it was easy, we'd all be saints, right?" James wrote in the caption.

"There's energy in the extremes. Conclusions feel good. But life is a process, and time shifts perspective… as well as the truth," he continued. "We spent the week in L.A. Was weird to be back. We reconnected with friends, took some meetings, planted some seeds.

"It didn't feel like home anymore. Maybe it never was. Or maybe it was home for the time it needed to be. Or maybe… the key is to appreciate each place for what it is and drop any expectations it'll ever be something it's not.

"Either way… departing with deep gratitude for the friends I have here. AND I'm looking forward to getting back to my trees, dogs and fresh air, and planting some actual seeds in some real Texas dirt," James concluded.

James' brood also paid a visit to Santa Monica Pier, where he and Kimberly took the kids on some rides. He shared a video of mom and daughters on a Ferris wheel, before posting a photo of himself and 3½-year-old daughter Gwendolyn preparing for a faster ride.

"This one wanted to go on the super-fast spinning ride, but couldn't without a grown-up. So..." he wrote with the photo, later noting that he earned "major dad points."

He and Kimberly also share daughters Olivia, 11, Annabel, 8, and Emilia, 6, as well as sons Joshua, 10, and 6-month-old Jeremiah, whom they welcomed last fall after suffering two pregnancy losses.

The Pose actor announced in 2020 that he and his family were making the move to Texas, later opening up about the decision on Instagram after they arrived at their new homestead. "And... we've landed," he wrote.

"In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died," James wrote.

"And a shut-down," he added, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."