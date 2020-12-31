"Cheers to a new year made brighter by gratitude for our newfound spiritual ninja skills - even if they came the hard way," the Dawson’s Creek star wrote

James Van Der Beek Says He’s 'Grateful for the Battle Scars' of 2020: 'Cheers to a New Year'

James Van Der Beek is reflecting on the ups and downs of 2020.

The Dawson’s Creek alum posted a series of photos Thursday alongside a New Year’s Eve message for his Instagram followers. The first snapshot featured the actor with two of his children in the background, while others highlighted some scenic views.

"We all have so many reasons to say 'F--- 2020' and give it nary a look in the rearview as we pedal to the metal into 2021 ... But today, I’m finding myself grateful for the battle scars," Van Der Beek, 43, began the post's caption.

He continued, "For the master classes in patience, in handling grief, in manifestation and recognizing what’s actually important. Cheers to a new year made brighter by gratitude for our newfound spiritual ninja skills - even if they came the hard way. #HappyNewYear #JoyousNewYear everybody ❤️"

In an Instagram post from last week, the actor similarly took note of the "insane year" that was 2020 and shared a family holiday photo. The family snapshot showed Van Der Beek, his wife Kimberly, and their five children: Gwendolyn, 2, Emilia, 4½, Annabel Leah, 6½, Joshua, 8½, and Olivia, 10.

"Wishing you all love this #Christmas. For yourselves. Seriously. Celebrate yourself for having gotten through this insane year, forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made, and appreciate the ways in which you will never be the same," he captioned the post.

"May health, joy and abundance find resonance in you and your loved ones this holiday season - and beyond. And from our family to yours... #MerryChristmas 🙏🏻" he concluded.

Van Der Beek announced in September that he and his family were relocating from Los Angeles to Texas, and the following month Kimberly shared a look at their new "compound" with fans in an Instagram Live session.

During the tour, Kimberly, 38, shared that she is "loving" living outside of Austin and said that getting more space for her big family was "really, really necessary." Kimberly also added that she and Van Der Beek are currently leasing the 36-acre property where the family lives now, and plan to do so for about a year before putting down permanent roots in the Lone Star State.

"It's a very compound-like, village life that we're building here," Kimberly said, adding that they plan to have family and friends stay in some of the cabins on the property with them. (Her pregnant sister and brother-in-law recently moved in.)