James Van Der Beek Reveals His Six Kids Are Dealing with a Head Lice Breakout

James Van Der Beek's family is buggin' out — literally.

On Tuesday, the actor revealed on Instagram that his family of eight is dealing with a head lice breakout.

"It's all fun & games until someone gets head lice," Van Der Beek posted on Instagram on an otherwise sweet photo of his six children holding Easter baskets.

Although we're left scratching our heads as to which of his six children with wife Kimberly contracted the contagious pest — Jeremiah, 16 months, Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 7, Joshua, 11, Annabel, 9, or Olivia, 12 — his Instagram replies were full of helpful tips.

The tips included reminders to deep-clean his car to suggestions on haircuts for his kids — all of whom sport thick, full heads of blond hair.

Last month, the actor celebrated his 46th birthday and reflected on how middle age has changed his perception of time.

"46 trips around the sun… I've been feeling into a new relationship with time, lately," Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram alongside some sweet photos of him and his children.

"I used to try to bend it to my will: Speed it up, squeeze more into it, short cut it. Or panic at its passing. Or just ignore it altogether," he wrote." But recently, I've found myself happier the more I'm in touch with reverence, and deference to time. Yes, it CAN be stretched. It can fly…"

"But this planet, this dimension, is governed by time: Trees grow at their pace. The earth spins at a near constant. And the more reverence I can find for all of it, the more life becomes a living prayer of appreciation. For life. For nature. For the great cosmic mystery of which we can sometimes can catch the edges," he continued.

James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Adding: "And the more I deference I can summon to the lessons earned only in time… the healthier relationship I have with miracles. And the easier it becomes to root in the present, open to the perfection of a process I was never meant to control."

"Which is all really just a long-winded way of saying: Middle age rocks 🫶," the actor concluded his caption.