James Van Der Beek Appreciates 'the Miracle That Is This Very Moment' as His Family Looks Ahead to 2023

As James Van Der Beek reflects on 2022, he's "grateful for the in-between times" he shared with wife Kimberly and their six kids.

The actor shared his heartfelt thoughts about the year that's passed — and the one that's to come — in an Instagram post on Saturday that included several photos of his brood throughout the last 12 months.

"I'm grateful for all the in-between times," he began, with the first picture in the carousel showing him nuzzling his daughter Gwendolyn, 4. "Between Christmas and New Years, between awake and up-and-at-'em, between goals, destinations, and all the big events we plan for, anticipate, and vow to remember.

He continued, "Looking back on the year… it's the joy and presence I've found in the midst of everything I'd been rushing towards that warms my heart the most."

Van Der Beek closed out the post by "Wishing you all a beautiful 2023… and in the meantime, appreciation for the miracle that is this very moment ❤️

James and Kimberly, both 45, are parents to daughters Gwendolyn, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 8, and Olivia, 12, and sons Joshua, 10, and Jeremiah, 12 months

The Van Der Beeks love a good holiday — back in October, James talked about getting "SUPER emotional" thinking about "Halloween through the eyes of a child."

James Van Der Beek/Instagram

"I've been SO busy, so overwhelmed - all with 'important' (and really exciting) stuff - but this family adventure in the midst of a crazy week made me borderline weepy about my kids still being young enough to be enchanted by lights and pumpkins," he wrote.

"Granted, @pumpkinnights was a Texas-sized extravaganza… but in the midst of so much planning and effort to build a solid future for my kids, it was #jackolanterns and spooky music that put me right back in the present… and reminded me nothing is more important."