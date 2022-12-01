James Van Der Beek Shares Photo of Son Jeremiah, 13 Months, Sitting Between Family Dogs

James Van Der Beek shares sons Jeremiah and Joshua and daughters Gwendolyn, Emilia, Annabel, and Olivia with wife Kimberly

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on December 1, 2022
James Van Der Beek's youngest is growing up with a pack.

The actor's youngest son, 13-month-old Jeremiah, poses in between two family dogs in a new photo shared on Instagram Thursday.

"Watch out for the one in the middle," the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, joked in the caption.

The two dogs in the photo, Windsor and Able, are the same two pups the family adopted just before they left Los Angeles for their new life in Austin, Texas.

In addition to Jeremiah, Van Der Beek shares son Joshua, 10, and daughters Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 8, and Olivia, 12, with wife Kimberly.

The family celebrated Jeremiah's first birthday last month, which Van Der Beek told PEOPLE has been a full-circle moment for all of them.

"I mean, this is going to sound weird, but when he arrived we honestly just thought, 'Oh my God, how did we exist without him?' " he shared. "Which is insane because we have five children before that. But given everything we went through leading up to him, the fact that he was a boy, was just so healing for us. He anchors the family in a really beautiful way."

Noting that his "girls all dote on him" and he's happy his "son has a brother," Van Der Beek said Jeremiah has been a "magical" final piece to their family.

"Everything really is bigger in Texas. He's by far the biggest baby we've ever made by a long shot," he said with a laugh. "He's really been a blessing. Whatever he costs in sleep — and is still costing in sleep — he's just well worth it."

Dad of 6 James Van Der Beek Says Moving His Family to Austin was 'Centering': 'It's Connected Us'
Announcing Jeremiah's birth last November, Van Der Beek reflected on what the addition meant to the family, who previously experienced two pregnancy losses.

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," he wrote, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honoring of their privacy.

"Life is beautiful ❤️," he concluded the post.

