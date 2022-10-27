James Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Photo with All 6 Kids from Halloween 'Family Adventure' in Texas

"This family adventure in the midst of a crazy week made me borderline weepy about my kids still being young enough to be enchanted by lights and pumpkins," James Van Der Beek wrote

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 27, 2022 02:58 PM
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
Photo: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

James Van Der Beek is taking in the sights of Halloween with the whole family.

The actor, 45, and wife Kimberly got a head start on their Halloween celebrations with all six of their kids as the family of eight went to the Pumpkin Nights festival in Texas this week. James documented the family outing, sharing sweet pictures from the nighttime activity on Instagram Wednesday.

James and Kimberly posed with their six kids, daughters Gwendolyn, 4, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 8, and Olivia, 12, and sons Joshua, 10, and Jeremiah, 12 months, while enjoying the lightscapes and fall scenery at the festival.

"#halloween through the eyes of a child got me SUPER emotional last night. I've been SO busy, so overwhelmed - all with 'important' (and really exciting) stuff - but this family adventure in the midst of a crazy week made me borderline weepy about my kids still being young enough to be enchanted by lights and pumpkins," James began his caption.

"Granted, @pumpkinnights was a Texas-sized extravaganza," he added, "but in the midst of so much planning and effort to build a solid future for my kids, it was #jackolanterns and spooky music that put me right back in the present… and reminded me nothing is more important."

L: Caption . PHOTO: James Van Der Beek/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: James Van Der Beek/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: James Van Der Beek/Instagram

Last month, James posted a video on TikTok and Instagram, celebrating five years since a night out in Las Vegas when his daughter, Gwendolyn, was conceived.

"#Flashback to 5 years ago today… insane how different our life is now," the Dawson's Creek actor wrote in the caption. "But damn, that was a fun night."

"And we'll always have THE BEST souvenir to remember it by 😘. #LasVegas #iheartradio #MadeinVegas," he continued, also adding the hashtags "#tmi" and "#tmichallenge" at the end.

"@diplo suggested I name her after the hotel…," James also said. "But @iheartradio had put us up at Planet Hollywood… so, no."

After sharing the collection of photos from his time at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, James wrote "9 months later..." and showed images of Gwendolyn's birth followed by funny pictures of her ever since. The video was set to Major Lazer's song "Particula."

In the comments, Kimberly teased, "@diplo this is coming around full circle when you make a song with Gwen."

