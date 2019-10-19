James Van Der Beek's Kids Adorably Put Their Spin on His Dancing with the Stars Choreography

It’s Dancing with the Stars: family edition!

Almost a week after James Van Der Beek last stepped out on the ballroom floor, the actor shared an adorable video of his four eldest children recreating his Disney night dance at home.

In the heartwarming clip, his daughters Olivia, 8, Annabel, 5, and Emilia, 3, as well as son Joshua, 7, paired up for their take on his Pirates of the Caribbean-themed routine.

“Mom, make sure you get me,” Joshua says to his pregnant mom Kimberly at one point, while taking a break from twirling and leaping around.

“What you do with all your heart… can be contagious ❤️,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, captioned the sweet post.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are also proud parents to daughter Gwendolyn, 16 months.

“Omg I’m obsessed! They are adorable!” his pro partner Emma Slater commented.

Earlier this month, Van Der Beek revealed that he and his wife, who has been open about suffering a number of miscarriages in the past, are expecting their sixth child.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family,” Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram, as he opened up about why they decided to also share the news on DWTS.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do… but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” Van Der Beek wrote.

“Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement — nobody failed to ‘carry,’ these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret,” he wrote.

He went on to explain that they decided to share their family’s story “in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love and support from friends and family when they need it most.”

The actor added, “Happily, for us — this time — we walked out with tears of joy.”

Ahead of the show’s premiere, the Dawson’s Creek alum gave viewers a glimpse into his life as a father, sharing that it’s something he’s “most proud of.”

“They’re a bunch of fun-loving kids,” Van Der Beek said in a DWTS clip. “We dance all the time in the house. We just put some music on and all of them dance.”

