Following two back-to-back pregnancy losses, James and Kimberly Van Der Beek happily welcomed their sixth child together in October 2021

James Van Der Beek Is Thankful for 'Surprise' Son Jeremiah After Being 'Done' Having Kids

James Van Der Beek is feeling grateful for his little boy.

Late Thursday night, the Dawson's Creek alum, 44, shared a series of Instagram photos of his 5-month-old son Jeremiah, holding the infant while watching the sunset.

Alongside the sweet snaps, James — who shares Jeremiah with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek — expressed gratitude about having the newest addition to his family after he and his wife initially decided they didn't want to have any more children (the pair are also parents to son Joshua, 10, and daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 6, Annabel, 8, and Olivia, 11).

"Thank god for the surprises. For the detours. For those times the universe heard my plans and said: 'Yeah, that's cute… try THIS,' " the proud father of six wrote. "We weren't trying for more kids. We were done. But fortunately, this chunky little angel knew better."

"And when I hold him, I'm reminded of the benevolent forces out there likely laughing at my agenda and waiting for me to toss my 'clarity' for an upgraded reality," he added. "Thank god for surprises… and thank god we SUCK at not getting pregnant. 😍."

James and Kimberly welcomed their sixth baby together, son Jeremiah, in mid-October. The actor shared the exciting news alongside several photos of his baby boy and family.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We've been calling him Remi, btw - not "dinosaur" 🥰)," James captioned a sentimental carousel of photos and videos.

He also opened up in the post about why he and Kimberly didn't publicly share the pregnancy news. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet," he wrote. "Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one," James added, going on to thank "everyone in our community" for their support and honoring of their privacy.

"Life is beautiful ❤️," James concluded the post.

Back in May 2021, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about their heartbreaking back-to-back pregnancy losses. Kimberly has suffered a miscarriage at 17½ weeks in June 2020, less than a year after losing another baby boy 17 weeks into the pregnancy in November 2019.

Following the miscarriages, James and Kimberly partnered with the American Red Cross to raise awareness and encourage blood donations.