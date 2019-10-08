30 Adorable Photos of James & Kimberly Van Der Beek's Ever-Growing Family

You might be thinking, “How the heck does anyone manage to handle five little ones!?” Well, Kimberly and James are experienced.

James captioned this photo, taken after a long plane ride, “Sat on a tarmac for three hours before getting bussed back to a terminal w/ no AC for another four hours, then our nonstop had to stop in Minneapolis at 3am for a total 11 hour delay. People kept asking how we were doing this with five kids… I kept secretly wondering how they were doing it without them. #fatherhood #mycrew”