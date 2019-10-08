30 Adorable Photos of James & Kimberly Van Der Beek's Ever-Growing Family

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are about to be a family of eight! The Dawson’s Creek star announced on Instagram and Dancing with the Stars in October 2019 that they are expecting their sixth child!
The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, recently welcomed daughter Gwendolyn in 2018, bringing their family count up to seven.
They are also parents to daughters Olivia, 9, Annabel Leah, 5, Emilia, 3, and son Joshua, 7.
And they have fur babies, too! James wrote on Instagram, “After a whole bunch of kids, we decided, ‘You know what might make this house really super crazy? TWO chihuahua mutt rescues. Let’s do it! ‘🤦🏼♂️”
You might think it’s impossible to take a group shot that would work as a holiday card, but this family will prove you wrong. In the words of James himself, “6 out of 7 smiling? I’m calling that a win by decision.”
This shot of the Van Der Beeks in their Thanksgiving best is so cute, even James admitted it was Christmas card worthy.
Even when Kimberly is distracted, the family is always picture perfect.
It is seriously impressive that James and Kimberly can get four children to look at a camera at the same time.
Not all family photos look quite so put together, but there’s no denying they still look adorable.
The family recently took a cruise together! Emilia really looks like she has the whole vacationing thing figured out with her Shirley Temple in hand.
They’re professionals at eating out with five kids.
They take their kiddos on plenty of adventures!
They’ve really got the traveling thing down to a science.
You might be thinking, “How the heck does anyone manage to handle five little ones!?” Well, Kimberly and James are experienced.
James captioned this photo, taken after a long plane ride, “Sat on a tarmac for three hours before getting bussed back to a terminal w/ no AC for another four hours, then our nonstop had to stop in Minneapolis at 3am for a total 11 hour delay. People kept asking how we were doing this with five kids… I kept secretly wondering how they were doing it without them. #fatherhood #mycrew”
With so many kids, it’s surprising that they can all agree on a Christmas tree!
Is there anything cuter than all of the Van Der Beek children snuggled up in bed?!
We’ll answer that for you: No, no there’s not.
Here, Kimberly shares a moment with her children, Olivia, Annabel Leah, Emilia and Joshua, as they meet their little sister, Gwendolyn.
There are always plenty of dad cuddles to go around. Van Der Beek captioned this photo, “And… just like that, the moments of chaos are balanced out.”
How do they get around, you ask? Their dad is nice enough to pull them in a wagon!
James is constantly dropping little nuggets of parenting wisdom. Like this one: “Rolling with this many kids means never having to worry about getting blamed if you happen to break a little wind.”
Another pro tip for parents out there: “Bouncy castles make parenting more fun.”
They sure know how to have fun in the Van Der Beek house: “Our post-pool, fireside #Spiderman theme song dance party is something we take verrrrry seriously.”
Maybe their Halloween costumes aren’t exactly themed, but they are still pretty amazing.
They’ve mastered the art of fitting everyone into a selfie!
Throwback to when they were just a family of five.
When they were a family of six, James posted this photo of his wife playing with the children outdoors and wrote, “In a few weeks, we’ll look back on today and think, ‘Boy, wasn’t that easy?’ ”
Looks like they have a pretty good handle on it, since they’re ready for baby No. 6!
Even though they’ll take all the help they can get, these parents take their wins where they can.
Van Der Beek captioned this photo, “First unassisted venture out today. One farmers market, two parents, 4 kids, no problem 😳 It’s amazing how kids can surprise you when you let them…”
That doesn’t mean they aren’t super tired! On James’ birthday he wrote, “95% grateful… 5% wishing for juuuuust a little more sleep (*percentages subject to change based on hour of the day 😘)”
If you looked up “The Perfect Family” in the dictionary, you’d find these six (now seven, and soon to be eight!).